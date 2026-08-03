Washington's drone strategy is accelerating on two fronts: pouring unprecedented capital into domestic production while aggressively targeting the supply chains behind Iranian UAVs.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY) appears positioned squarely within that emerging policy corridor. Through its U.S. subsidiary, the company has acquired an equipped 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Connecticut, established a federal procurement vehicle, and outlined plans to produce up to 100,000 drones annually across surveillance, interceptor, loitering-munition, VTOL, and long-range platforms.

Its platform also draws on Israeli technology and Ukrainian battlefield experience, giving its engineers direct exposure to the drone and counter-UAS threats Washington is prioritizing.

As billions flow toward American drone capacity and agencies search for scalable, domestically based suppliers, Quantum Cyber seemst to have assembled a combination of manufacturing infrastructure, combat-informed technology, and government-facing leadership that may be increasingly difficult for policymakers and the market to overlook.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Federal money is entering the U.S. drone sector at a scale the market has never seen. In a single week at the end of July 2026, the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital announced a conditional loan commitment of up to $820 million to Performance Drone Works to build high-volume domestic manufacturing capacity for critical drone components. The Economic Development Administration approved a $29.2 million disaster recovery grant to A-B Tech in Asheville to break ground on the WNC Futures Factory, a 70,000 square foot advanced manufacturing and research hub sited on Biltmore Park West, the same address that hosts aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. And the State Department's Rewards for Justice program placed a $15 million bounty on information that disrupts Iran's Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), which Washington describes as the drone-production arm of the IRGC's Qods Force.





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Three checks, three agencies, one thesis. The United States is racing to expand its own attritable drone supply chain while cutting off the supply chain that arms its adversaries. The Office of Strategic Capital financing is explicitly tied to President Trump's Executive Order 14307, "Unleashing American Drone Dominance," and OSC Director David A. Lorch stated that Performance Drone Works "will be one of several domestic component producers receiving OSC loan commitments." The A-B Tech grant funds industrial workspace where companies can test production methods and operate small-scale assembly lines, with the college's president leaving the door open to future Department of Defense support. The Rewards for Justice notice names seven senior KIPAS officials linked to UAV flight tests, drone transfers to Iraq for use in IRGC operations, and procurement of critical drone components sourced from companies outside Iran.

Sitting inside that policy corridor is Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company that says its assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security. On July 15, 2026, Quantum Drones Corporation, the Company's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, closed the acquisition of a roughly 50,000 square foot U.S.-based manufacturing facility at 38 Union Avenue in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The site arrives with CNC machining centers, overhead crane systems, 3D printers, stamping presses, lathes, milling machines, and surface grinders already installed. The Company has publicly stated a targeted annual production capacity of approximately 100,000 drones across kamikaze, interceptor, surveillance, VTOL, and long-range Phantom 950 platforms once buildout is complete.

The Ukraine angle is what makes the story unusually relevant to Washington's dual-track push. According to the Company's own disclosures, Quantum Cyber draws on Israeli and Ukrainian battlefield-proven systems, and its engineering team includes personnel with active electronic warfare combat experience. Ukraine is the frontline where Iranian-designed Shahed loitering munitions, transferred to Russia, have been intercepted, disassembled, and reverse-engineered in real time. Any manufacturer working with Ukrainian operators has direct visibility into how Iranian one-way attack drones are built, how their guidance can be spoofed, and how the IRGC procurement chain routes foreign components through front companies before they reach Tehran. That is precisely the same mechanism the State Department is now offering $15 million to disrupt. In other words, the same operator relationships that inform Quantum Cyber's product roadmap sit directly adjacent to the intelligence gap Rewards for Justice is trying to close.

The manufacturing footprint may prove equally interesting to federal capital. The Office of Strategic Capital's stated mandate is to address bottlenecks in critical supply chains, and it has now signaled that more than one domestic component producer will receive commitments under Executive Order 14307. A vertically integrated U.S. facility already owned, already outfitted with industrial equipment, and already publicly targeting 100,000 units per year fits the exact pattern the OSC just funded at scale. The Defense Innovation Unit, the U.S. Army, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Special Operations Command are moving in the same direction, and Quantum Drones Corporation was structured as a Nevada-incorporated, FOCI-eligible procurement vehicle expressly to serve DIU, SOCOM, DHS, and allied Foreign Military Sales customers. Its leadership includes Peter O'Rourke, a former Acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and Robert Liscouski, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at DHS.

Whether Quantum Cyber ultimately receives federal capital or federal contracts is not something anyone can predict, and management has been careful in its filings to describe these opportunities as possibilities rather than commitments. What is on the record is a $55 billion drone and autonomous warfare request in the FY2027 US defense budget, an Executive Order that names domestic production as national security, a first-in-a-series OSC loan commitment of $820 million to a component producer, a $29.2 million federal grant that quietly sites drone-adjacent manufacturing next to Pratt & Whitney, and a $15 million bounty on the IRGC's drone-production arm. Against that backdrop, sits Quantum Cyber N.V., a company that owns a domestic factory, employs engineers with Ukrainian battlefield exposure, and has already stood up a federal procurement subsidiary is exactly the profile the machinery in Washington was built to find. Whether the Office of Strategic Capital or any of its sister agencies choose to look closely at Bridgeport is a decision only they can make, but the criteria they have publicly announced and the profile Quantum Cyber has publicly built, appear, at minimum, to overlap.

Recent News Highlights from Quantum Cyber (NASDAQ: QUCY)

Quantum Cyber Applauds President Trump's Drone Dominance Program and Supply Chain Framework, Reaffirms Commitment to On-Shore U.S. Manufacturing of Autonomous Systems

Quantum Cyber Completes First Mini-Interceptor Drone at Its Newly U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Quantum Cyber Reports Approximately $2 Million of Purchase Orders for Quantum Drone Corporation

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