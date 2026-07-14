Encision, Inc.: Encision Inc. Announces Start of Stock Trading

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Encision Inc. (OTC Pink:ECIA), a medical device company that owns patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) technology designed to prevent dangerous stray energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that trading in its common stock has started.

Encision trades on the OTC Markets with the same symbol, ECIA.

Encision designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures.

Forward-looking Statements:

Discussions of some of the matters contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact:

Phone #: 303.444.2600

Email: info@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/encision-inc.-announces-start-of-stock-trading-1190877