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WKN: 813209 | ISIN: US29254Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Encision, Inc.: Encision Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today reported its financial results for its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter and year end.

Encision's CEO Robert Fries commented, "The Company's sales were down 12% from the prior quarter. January and February's sales were below normal in part because of fewer selling days in those months and we expect sales to return to more typical levels in the next quarter. We believe sales have continued to decline in part because procedures performed by Intuitive's surgical robots have replaced procedures that have historically used our instrumentation. According to Intuitive's publicly available safety information, there are potential risks during surgery of any inadvertent burns to organs, structures, or tissue. Encision's burn protection technology is designed to eliminate the risk of such burns."

"By the end of February, we completed our restructuring and substantially reduced targeted operating expenses. As a result, we were profitable in March on an operating income basis and we expect the next quarter to be profitable, representing a turnaround from the losses of previous quarters."

After a review of the cash flow forecast for the next twelve months, there are no going-concern considerations.

Encision designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures.

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

Quarters ended

Variance versus prior quarter

(in $ thousands)

March 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

($)

(%)

Net sales

1,241

1,413

-172

-12.2

%

Cost of goods sold

649

870

-221

-25.4

%

Gross profit

592

543

49

9.0

%

Gross profit margin %

47.7

%

38.4

%

+9.3

%

Operating expenses

652

842

-190

-22.6

%

Operating income

(60

)

(299

)

239

79.9

%

Operating margin %

-4.8

%

-21.2

%

+16.4

%

Interest and other expense, net

(36

)

(15

)

-21

Net loss

(96

)

(314

)

218

69.4

%

Years ended

(in $ thousands)

Mar. 31, 2026

Mar. 31, 2025

Net sales

5,784

6,555

Cost of goods sold

3,073

3,044

Gross profit

2,711

3,511

Gross profit margin %

46.9

%

53.6

%

Operating expenses

3,348

3,683

Operating income

(637

)

(172

)

Operating margin %

-11.0

%

-2.6

%

Interest and other expense, net

(82

)

(48

)

Net loss

(719

)

(220

)

Contact:

Mala Ray
mray@encision.com
303-339-6901

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/encision-inc.-announces-fiscal-2026-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-resu-1156983

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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