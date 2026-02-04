Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Encision, Inc.: Encision Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today reported its financial results for its 2026 fiscal third quarter.

Encision's CEO Robert Fries commented, "The Company's revenue has continued to decline principally because of procedures that were performed by surgical robots that have replaced our surgical procedures. Looking forward, we expect that this revenue decrease will continue. Gross profit margin percent decreased significantly in the third quarter because of a large increase to the inventory reserve. We are currently performing a restructuring and have reduced operating expenses substantially. This decrease will be recognized in the fourth quarter."

Encision designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures.

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

Quarters ended

Variance

(in $ thousands)

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

($)

(%)

Net sales

1,413

1,528

-115

-7.5

%

Cost of goods sold

870

831

39

4.7

%

Gross profit

543

697

-154

-22.1

%

Gross profit margin %

38.4

%

45.6

%

-7.2

%

Operating expenses

842

956

-114

-11.9

%

Operating income

(299

)

(259

)

(40

)

-15.4

%

Operating margin %

-21.2

%

-17.0

%

-4.2

%

Interest and other expense, net

(15

)

(9

)

-6

Net loss

(314

)

(268

)

(46

)

-17.2

%

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc, 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/encision-inc.-announces-fiscal-2026-third-quarter-results-1133427

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
