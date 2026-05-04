Encision, Inc.: Encision Inc. Announces Halt of Stock Trading

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Encision Inc. (OTC Pink:ECIA), a medical device company that owns patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) technology designed to prevent dangerous stray energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that trading in its common stock has been halted. The halt in trading results from the Company's filing of a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to voluntarily deregister its common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934(the "Exchange Act").

Upon the filing of the Form 15, the Company's reporting obligations, including its obligations to file annual, quarterly and current reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K with the SEC, are suspended. Encision currently intends to continue to prepare and publish quarterly and annual financial results, which will include much of the financial information previously disclosed in the Company's SEC periodic reports.

Encision is applying to OTC Markets for quotation of its common stock on an alternative trading platform. The Company will issue a further announcement once OTC Markets has determined when trading in Encision's common stock may resume.

Encision designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures.

Forward-looking Statements:

Discussions of some of the matters contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

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