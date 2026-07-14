AIAI Holdings' MediGuide Enters the State-of-the-Art Medicine Market With AI-Driven Innovation

Leveraging Advanced Diagnostics and Screenings to Provide Personalized Proactive Care

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that its portfolio company, MediGuide, has launched a state of the art (SOTA) precision healthcare solution that combines advanced medical intelligence, expert clinical review, and AI-enabled diagnostic support to enable more personalized, data-driven medical decision-making.

The launch represents another milestone in MediGuide's innovation roadmap and reflects AIAI Holdings' strategy of supporting portfolio companies that responsibly integrate advanced technologies into scalable, real-world business applications.

"Every patient is different, yet too many healthcare decisions are still guided by generalized treatment approaches. We believe people deserve care that's informed by their unique biology, medical history, and individual health needs," said Vera Guerreiro, Chief Executive Officer of MediGuide. "Our precision healthcare solution brings together advanced medical intelligence, expert clinical review, and AI-enabled insights to help make that level of personalized care more accessible."

"One of AIAI Holdings' core objectives is to partner with exceptional management teams that are building innovative, technology-enabled businesses capable of creating long-term shareholder value," commented Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AIAI Holdings.

"MediGuide's latest state of the art healthcare offering is an excellent example of that strategy in action. By combining artificial intelligence with world-class clinical expertise, MediGuide continues to strengthen its position in one of healthcare's fastest-growing markets while advancing solutions designed to improve patient outcomes."

The new offering builds upon MediGuide's established Medical Second Opinion (MSO) services by combining genetic, molecular, clinical, and lifestyle information with AI-enabled analytics and expert physician review. This integrated approach helps improve diagnostic confidence, supports earlier detection, and enables more personalized treatment recommendations tailored to each patient's unique clinical profile.

Key capabilities of the new offering will include:

Comprehensive Diagnostics: Integrating genetic, molecular, and clinical information to provide a more complete and individualized understanding of each patient's condition.

TAI-Enabled Clinical Insights: Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to support clinical decision making and provide physicians with actionable insights that support diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision making.

Personalized Treatment Guidance: Supporting healthcare providers in identifying treatment approaches that are better aligned with each patient's unique biological profile, moving beyond traditional one-size-fits-all care.

Earlier Detection and Personalized Proactive Care: Focusing on identifying potential health risks sooner, improving diagnostic confidence, and helping patients and physicians make more informed healthcare decisions.

The launch comes as insurers and reinsurers face rising claims tied to specialist referrals, increasing demand for international partners that can provide clinical review and evidence-based recommendations rather than reports alone.Learn more at MediGuide: www.mediguide.com.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About MediGuide

MediGuide is a global medical intelligence company dedicated to helping individuals make informed healthcare decisions when they matter most. Founded in 1999, the Company provides Medical Second Opinions, Medical Treatment Abroad, Digital Health, and Preventive Health solutions through an integrated healthcare platform that connects members with world-renowned medical centers and leading specialists around the globe.

Operating across more than 160 countries with a network spanning five continents, MediGuide partners with insurers, employers, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations to deliver expert clinical guidance, personalized care navigation, and innovative digital health services. By combining world-class medical expertise with advanced technology and AI-enabled healthcare solutions, MediGuide empowers patients with greater confidence, improved clinical outcomes, and access to the highest standards of care worldwide. Learn more at MediGuide.

MediGuide is a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-mediguide-enters-the-state-of-the-art-medicine-mark-1190884