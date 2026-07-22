AIAI Holdings: AIAI Deploys Bid Accelerator, Showcasing Its Transformational AI Integration Strategy

Purpose-built AI application deployed at C.C. Carlton Industries, demonstrating AIAI's Transformational AI strategy from framework to operational execution

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announced the deployment of Bid Accelerator a custom built application developed under the Company's Transformational AI (TAI) Integration Playbook, which was introduced in June to provide a disciplined framework for identifying, designing and implementing AI-enabled value creation opportunities across its portfolio companies. The application is being deployed within the wholly owned subsidiary C.C. Carlton Industries ("CCCI"), serving as a foundational demonstration of that strategy.

"Our June announcement introduced the framework for integrating Transformational AI across our portfolio," said Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AIAI Holdings." The deployment of Bid Accelerator is a perfect example of the operational implementation of that strategy. More importantly, it demonstrates how our integration playbook moves from assessment to purpose-built AI solutions that address real operational challenges. We built Bid Accelerator by analyzing over $7 Billion from over 1500 bids developed by CCCI. The initial results have been profound. As Bid Accelerator continues learning from CCCI's workflows and operational data, we believe it will deliver increasing value over time while establishing a repeatable model for future applications across our portfolio."

Bid Accelerator is designed to augment CCCI's experienced estimating professionals by streamlining bid preparation, preserving institutional knowledge and continuously learning from operational data. This makes every professional more productive and more focused on winning opportunities. Continuous learning enables organizations to further improve proposal quality, increase bid capacity, and enhance contract win rates over time. We expect the resulting productivity improvements and operational efficiencies will begin contributing to financial performance during the first half of 2027.

"The knowledge and judgment of our estimating professionals are among CCCI's most valuable assets," said Ben Lyon, Chief Executive Officer of C.C. Carlton Industries. "Bid Accelerator is designed to amplify that expertise by continuously learning from every bid and equipping our estimating professionals with increasingly intelligent decision support. We believe it will help us pursue more opportunities, improve proposal quality, increase contract win rates and strengthen our competitive position as we continue to grow."

Bid Accelerator is a key demonstration of Ai2's broader Transformational AI strategy and provides a repeatable model for future deployments across the Company's portfolio. As additional applications are developed and implemented, each deployment is expected to expand Ai2's operational intelligence, refine its integration playbook, accelerate future implementations and strengthen the Company's growing library of proprietary AI capabilities designed to enhance productivity, improve decision-making and create long-term shareholder value.

About Bid Accelerator

Bid Accelerator is a purpose-built Transformational AI application developed utilizing M42's AI technologies and deployed by AIAI Holdings within C.C. Carlton Industries. Designed specifically for construction estimating operations, the platform streamlines bid preparation, preserves institutional knowledge, continuously learns from operational data and historical project outcomes, and provides AI-assisted decision support intended to improve estimating efficiency, proposal quality, bid throughput and long-term contract win rates. By integrating mathematics and science AI with behavioral (psychometric) AI capabilities, Bid Accelerator is designed to become increasingly intelligent over time as it learns from organizational experience and operational workflows.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About C.C. Carlton Industries

C.C. Carlton Industries, Ltd. (CCCI), with over 30 years in Central Texas, delivers construction projects with 150+ years of executive team experience, ensuring timely and high-quality outcomes. Boasting over 50 safety certifications, a professional SWPPP team, and TxDOT prequalification, CCCI maintains an unrivaled safety program and compliance, bonding projects of any size.

C.C. Carlton Industries is a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-deploys-bid-accelerator-showcasing-its-transformational-ai-i-1193770