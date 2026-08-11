AIAI Holdings' Constellation Network Launches Dôr Retail Intelligence: Transformational AI-Powered Retail Intelligence

Platform Connects Customer Traffic With Point-of-Sale, Labor, Marketing and Weather Data to Identify Missed Demand, Explain Performance Shifts and Recommend Next Actions Across One Location or Hundreds

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that its portfolio company, Constellation Network has commercially launched Dôr Retail Intelligence, a platform for physical commerce powered by the industry's first thermal-sensing, battery-operated people counter that is currently deployed in over 2,000 retail stores to help businesses better understand customer demand, improve operational performance and guide smarter decisions.

Built upon more than a decade of customer traffic analytics, Dôr Retail Intelligence combines traffic data with point of sale, e-commerce, labor, weather and other operational information to identify missed demand, explain business performance and recommend actionable next steps. The platform provides businesses with meaningful operational intelligence while integrating with the systems they already use.

"At AIAI, our objective is not simply to develop AI technology, but to create practical commercial applications that improve the performance of the businesses we own," said Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "The launch of Dôr Retail Intelligence demonstrates how our exclusive Transformational AI platform can enhance existing businesses by turning fragmented operational data into actionable intelligence. We believe this approach strengthens our portfolio companies while supporting long-term shareholder value."

Dôr Retail Intelligence is designed for multi-location retailers, restaurants, hospitality operators, museums and other physical commerce businesses seeking to better understand customer behavior and operational performance. By connecting traffic with sales, staffing, marketing and other business inputs, the platform provides operators with a more complete understanding of what has changed, why it changed and where opportunities exist to improve performance.

The platform builds on more than 10 years of operational experience serving physical businesses and has analyzed more than $5 billion in sales data across numerous commercial environments. Current deployments span restaurants, national retail organizations and cultural institutions, demonstrating the platform's ability to operate across multiple industries and business models.

"Businesses have more operational data than ever before, but many still struggle to understand what it means," said Michael Brand, COO of Constellation Network and Dôr Technologies. "Dôr Retail Intelligence brings those disconnected data sources together and helps operators understand not only what happened, but why it happened and what actions they should consider next."

How It Works

The platform works in three moves:

First, Dôr's wireless traffic-counting sensor measures customer entries and can be installed in approximately five minutes and be ready for integration.

Next, the platform connects that traffic with point-of-sale, e-commerce, historical files, products, labor, reservations, events, weather, marketing and other operational data.

Finally, AIAI's Transformational AI identifies changes, relationships and missed opportunities, then presents findings through plain-language summaries and recommended next actions.

Dôr organizes information by location, time, source, product and category. It can map SKUs, categories, store codes and point-of-sale identifiers while preserving the history of renamed or discontinued products so performance remains comparable over time.

The platform can surface conversion, customer opportunity, demand, product and category momentum, staffing alignment and campaign attribution across one location or hundreds.

What Makes the Platform Different

Dôr makes powerful traffic intelligence remarkably simple to access. Its wireless traffic-counting sensor installs in approximately five minutes, with no wiring, on-site technician or specialized technical expertise required. Once installed, businesses gain direct access to the pulse of their operations: how many people enter, when traffic peaks and how customer opportunity changes throughout the day.

Traffic is the starting point. Dôr connects that opportunity with sales, products, staffing, weather, events and historical performance without requiring businesses to replace the systems they already use. AIAI's Transformational AI then identifies patterns, explains changes in performance and recommends the next best action.

The platform is built to support one location or hundreds, providing store, regional and enterprise-level intelligence through Dôr dashboards, APIs and existing business intelligence environments such as Microsoft Power BI.

The commercial launch of Dôr Retail Intelligence represents another milestone in AIAI's strategy of acquiring and enhancing businesses through the application of its exclusive Transformational AI platform. By embedding AI directly into operating companies, AIAI seeks to improve operating performance, accelerate innovation and create long-term value across its diversified portfolio.

Availability

Dôr Retail Intelligence is available now for single-location and multi-location businesses across retail, restaurants, hospitality, museums and other physical environments. Operators can begin with Dôr's wireless traffic-counting sensor and expand into connected sales and operational intelligence as their needs grow.

To learn more or request a demo, visit getdor.com.

About Dôr Technologies

Dôr Technologies is the company behind Dôr Retail Intelligence, a customer-counting and business-intelligence platform for physical businesses. Dôr begins with a wireless traffic-counting sensor that can be installed in approximately five minutes, then connects customer traffic with sales and operational data to help operators understand performance and make better decisions across one location or hundreds. Dôr Technologies is a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a technology company developing products at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Its technology, including a native Layer 1 blockchain protocol, supports trusted data, verifiable provenance, and auditable flows for customers across retail intelligence, U.S. defense applications, AI security, and consumer applications. Constellation became part of the AIAI Holdings portfolio in May 2026 and continues to operate the Constellation Network protocol and ecosystem alongside the development of new commercial products including Constellation Gate AI and Arca Wallet, a self-custodial digital dollar wallet on iOS and Android featuring Arca Apps, a curated stablecoin marketplace of approved vendor partners. Learn more at https://constellationnetwork.io/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-constellation-network-launches-d%c3%b4r-retail-intellige-1205999