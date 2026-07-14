New report covers Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) as the company transitions from a single-drug oncology story into a late-stage rare-disease player following its June licensing deal with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. Report highlights:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) recently secured worldwide rights outside China to NXP100, a potentially best-in-class once-daily oral therapy for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), along with oncology asset NXP200, from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. The deal, transforms Nuvectis overnight from a single mid-stage oncology story into a rare-disease player with a late-stage asset already entering regulatory review.

What makes this notable is the Phase 3 data supporting NXP100. In a head-to-head randomized trial against eculizumab, the infused drug that has served as the standard of care in PNH for nearly two decades, NXP100 delivered a strong positive results including a 59.5% transfusion-free normal hemoglobin response rate versus just 8.3% for eculizumab. That is more than seven times the response of the entrenched therapy on the exact endpoint that matters most for first-line treatment decisions.

Two NXP100 marketing authorization applications are already under review with China's National Medical Products Administration, with first approval decisions expected within the next six to twelve months. That puts a concrete regulatory catalyst on the calendar for late 2026 or early 2027, layered on top of additional NXP900 oncology data expected this summer and NXP200 program readouts to follow.

The broader market context seems to support the setup. The global PNH treatment market is projected to nearly double from $5.75 billion in 2024 to approximately $9.8 billion by 2030, and Novartis's Fabhalta - the first approved oral Factor B inhibitor and NXP100's most direct comparison point - posted $169 million in Q1 2026 sales alone, more than doubling year-over-year. Investors have separately paid up in 2026 for this kind of simpler-dosing profile, with Vertex acquiring Crinetics for roughly $10 billion, Jade Biosciences valued above $1.3 billion, and TG Therapeutics climbing to an $8 billion-plus market cap.

The full report is available here: https://caplynx.io/NVCT-1307226

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - In June, Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) signed a deal that took it from a single-drug oncology company to the owner of two new assets, one of which is NXP100, a once-a-day pill for a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH.





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PNH is a rare condition in which a patient's own immune system attacks their red blood cells, causing them to break down inside the body. Left uncontrolled, it causes crushing fatigue, blood clots, and organ damage, and it can be fatal. For nearly two decades, the only real answer was an infused drug that patients had to receive every few weeks for life. NXP100 belongs to a newer generation of therapy that shuts off the attack further upstream, at a protein called Factor B that helps trigger it in the first place, and it does that as a single pill, once a day, at home.

In a randomized Phase 3 trial against the older infused standard, eculizumab, 59.5% of patients on NXP100 reached a normal hemoglobin level without needing a blood transfusion. On eculizumab, that number was 8.3%. Two applications built on that data are now under review with China's drug regulator, with decisions possible in late 2026 and early 2027. Nuvectis licensed worldwide rights outside China to NXP100, plus a second asset, an oncology drug called NXP200, from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group for $40 million upfront, plus up to $1.42 billion more in milestones, additional payments that arrive only if the drugs clear specific development, regulatory, and sales targets in the years ahead.

That is the headline. Here is why it mattered enough to send the stock sharply higher on the day it was announced, and why the story may just be getting started.





Exhibit 1: PNH disease overview, treatment market size



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A pattern, not a one-off

2026 has turned into the year the market started putting real numbers behind exactly how much a simpler dosing schedule is worth, and the price tags keep climbing.

On July 6, Vertex Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for roughly $10 billion in cash, a 102% premium to where Crinetics had been trading. The prize was Palsonify, a treatment for acromegaly, a rare pituitary disorder with a U.S. patient population Vertex itself counts at roughly 20,000 people, smaller than the PNH population NXP100 is chasing. What makes Palsonify special isn't a new mechanism. It's that it's a pill, once a day, replacing decades-old injections.

Jade Biosciences is being valued at more than $1.3 billion on Phase 1 data suggesting its IgA nephropathy antibody might only need to be dosed once every twelve weeks, before a single Phase 3 patient has been dosed. TG Therapeutics has climbed to an $8 billion-plus market cap in 2026 in part on a subcutaneous version of its multiple sclerosis drug that the company says would become the first and only self-administered, at-home, quarterly anti-CD20 therapy in that disease, turning an infusion-chair appointment into something a patient could do at home in minutes.

The conclusion seems to be that when a drug removes friction from taking it, the market treats that as real value, not a footnote.





Exhibit 2: Select 2026 transactions where the market has rewarded simpler-dosing profiles



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Why this isn't just about convenience

There's a reason this keeps happening beyond simple patient preference. A well-known meta-analysis of 76 studies tracking real-world patient behavior found that adherence falls in a straight line as dosing frequency climbs, patients on once-daily regimens stay on track meaningfully more often than patients on twice-daily or three-times-daily versions of the same underlying drug.

In most chronic diseases that shows up as a soft cost. In PNH, it doesn't. A missed dose in this disease can mean a sudden, dangerous breakdown of red blood cells requiring hospitalization. That's why the dosing schedule on a PNH drug isn't a lifestyle detail, it's part of the drug's actual clinical profile, and it's a meaningful part of why Nuvectis went and got one.

The category is already proving itself

The best evidence that this bet pays off is sitting in Novartis's own earnings. Fabhalta, the first oral Factor B inhibitor ever approved and NXP100's most direct comparison point, posted $169 million in sales in the first quarter of 2026 alone, more than double the same quarter a year earlier, a fast enough clip to read as a signal that physicians and patients are happy to trade an injectable for a pill the moment one exists. That growth is coming directly out of a Soliris/Ultomiris franchise AstraZeneca has built into a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business: Soliris sales alone fell 14% year-over-year over the same period. Grand View Research projects the overall PNH treatment market will nearly double, from $5.75 billion in 2024 to just under $10 billion by 2030, as the shift toward oral therapy continues.

In other words, the market Nuvectis just bought into isn't a hypothetical. It's already rewriting itself in real time, with a twice-daily pill as the current pacesetter. NXP100 shows up to that fight as a once-daily option with head-to-head data that beat the old infused standard by a wide margin. For context, oral GLP-1s are becoming a multi-billion-dollar category despite trailing injectable efficacy; oral Factor B inhibitors don't have that trade-off to make, the data already runs the other way.

What comes next

Nuvectis now has a rare-disease asset entering late-stage regulatory review in one of biotech's fastest-growing categories, a second oncology program in NXP200 with its own upcoming data, and a licensing partner in Haisco that, in the past year alone, has also struck deals with Eli Lilly worth up to $3 billion and AbbVie worth up to $745 million. China regulatory decisions on NXP100 are expected within the next six to twelve months. NXP900, the company's original oncology asset, has additional data expected this summer.

That's a lot of near-term catalysts stacked on top of a thesis the market has already paid billions to validate three times over this year alone. For a company that, until this June, was known almost entirely for a single mid-stage oncology drug, this isn't a minor update to the story. It's a new company on the same ticker, with a late-stage rare-disease asset, a fast-growing category behind it, and a regulatory decision on the calendar within a year.

Recent News Developments from Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT):

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nuvectis Announces Strategic Portfolio Expansion via License Agreement for Ex-China Rights with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group for Two Potentially Best-In Class Clinical-Stage Compounds

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. To Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations for NXP900 at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

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