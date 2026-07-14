Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 550,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on July 13, 2026, the last trading day prior to the date of grant.

The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's rolling 10% omnibus equity incentive plan and are subject to the terms of the plan, the applicable grant agreements, and the requirements and acceptance of the TSXV.

The Options will vest as to one-third on each of July 14, 2027, July 14, 2028, and July 14, 2029, and will expire on July 14, 2031.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305133

Source: Cleantek Industries Inc.