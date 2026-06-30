Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented technology solutions that enhance operational performance and reduce costs in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to announce the sale of seven HALO SE units for deployment in South America.

The sale marks Cleantek's first commercial entry into the South American market and represents an important step in the Company's international expansion strategy. This initial sale is part of a broader program that could see additional HALO SE units deployed later in 2026, reflecting growing interest in Cleantek's industrial lighting solutions.

"I am excited about this sale and what it represents for Cleantek" said Riley Taggart, Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding into a new geographic market is an important achievement for our team, and we believe this is the beginning of a long-term opportunity to grow our presence in South America."

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is an energy technology company providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on innovation, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303463

Source: Cleantek Industries Inc.