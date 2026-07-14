Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Returns To San Antonio Bigger Than Ever, Bringing the Southwest Beauty Community Together for Its Most Ambitious Event Yet

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Premiere San Antonio Presented by SalonCentric returns for its fourth edition August 30-31 at the Henry B. González Convention Center, delivering its biggest and boldest event to date. Through a groundbreaking collaboration with SalonCentric, this year's show will offer expanded education, enhanced programming, and exciting new experiences, making it the go-to destination for beauty professionals and students across the Southwest.

More than just a beauty show, Premiere San Antonio is a cornerstone industry event uniting attendees with over 115 exhibiting brands across hair, nails, barbering, spa & wellness, brows, lashes, and makeup for two days of education, shopping, and networking. Beauty professionals and students will discover new products and trends, build skills, strengthen relationships, and engage with the industry's top brands and most influential educators.

"There's something special about the beauty community across the Southwest, and we're honored to be coming back to San Antonio," said Erin McDonald, Event Director, Premiere Shows. "This isn't just another show-it's where top artists, educators, and brands who make this industry thrive come to share their expertise, and where professionals, students, and entrepreneurs gain unparalleled access to education, connections, and opportunities that move careers forward. We've lined up incredible brands, inspiring experiences, and real ways to elevate your craft and build your business. Show up ready to learn, make genuine connections, and leave energized about what's possible."

Exhibit Floor Experience - New Activations

Premiere San Antonio continues to evolve with exciting new activations designed to deliver immersive education and hands-on experiences.

The SalonCentric Pavilion, will feature brand partners including Bumble and bumble, Color Wow, Framar, House of Foils, Redken, and more, offering product discovery, education, and interactive experiences. Attendees can stop by the SalonCentric booth to participate in the Gamified Experience for a chance to win exclusive custom swag and future education opportunities. Those ready to grow their expertise can also enroll in SalonCentric's Dry Head Spa Certification, gaining specialized training in one of the beauty industry's fastest-growing service categories.

"SalonCentric is proud to bring an exceptional lineup of our brand partners and the latest product innovations to Premiere San Antonio," said LeAnn Bobitt, SVP Brand Strategy at SalonCentric. "We're committed to providing Southwest beauty professionals with access to the tools, trends, and education they need to stay ahead in this ever-evolving industry. From hands-on demonstrations to expert-led sessions with the educators and brands shaping professional beauty, we're here to empower attendees with the resources and inspiration that translate directly into salon success."

For the first time ever, the Demo Stage will spotlight live demonstrations across spa & wellness, nails, makeup, lashes, and brows, giving attendees an intimate look at emerging techniques and trends from brands and educators such as LeChat Nail Products, Lashbomb and IAMA Artistry LLC.

Exhibit Floor Experience - Returning Favorites

Inside the Premiere Lounge, Ulta Beauty will offer ear piercing and brow services alongside exciting interactive activations like Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, and The Premiere Charm Bar by OUTCHARMED, where you can design a custom charm bracelet.

The Color Stage returns with live demonstrations from leading color brands and educators showcasing advanced techniques, emerging trends, and creative inspiration.

Attendees can explore the expansive show floor to shop and discover cutting-edge innovations and trends from more than 100 exhibitors, including industry leaders such as CHI by Farouk, Kokoist, T3 Micro, Panasonic, and Procell Therapies, offering the latest products, tools, and technologies to elevate their businesses.

The popular Value Center also returns, offering exclusive show-only deals and deep discounts on professional tools and products giving attendees the chance to stock their salons, spas and barbershops.

Education - Unparalleled Learning Opportunities

Education remains at the heart of the Premiere experience, with more than 180 complimentary classes included with every show registration. From hands-on workshops to live demonstrations, attendees will gain practical skills they can immediately bring to their salons, spas, barbershops, and businesses.

This year's educational lineup features industry-leading talent including educators such as SalonCentric, Rachel Bynum, Presley Poe, Leysa Carrillo, Nicck Townsend, Kirsty Meakin, Savannah Hicks, Olivia Thompson, Wayne Tuggle, and many more.

Texas beauty professionals may also complete state cosmetology continuing education requirements through approved onsite CE classes. Representatives from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for Barbering and Cosmetology will be available to assist with licensing questions.

The Main Stage and Barber Stage programming will feature high-energy demonstrations and presentations from some of the industry's most recognized artists and educators, including Bumble and bumble, David Lopez for Ulta Beauty, Anna Cantu for CHI by Farouk, Byrd Mena, Ivan Ross for WAHL, Matty Conrad, Danny Amorim, and more.

Competition, Community & Connection

Throughout the weekend, attendees will connect with peers, educators, brands, and industry leaders while engaging in competitions and live programming.

The event will showcase top-tier industry competitions, including Nailympia, powered by Scratch Magazine, where nail artists from every skill level compete across live, poster, and turn-in categories as part of the world's leading nail competition.

Professional and Student Barber Battles, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL, will provide emerging and established talent with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and gain industry recognition.

The celebration continues Sunday, August 30th at 5PM with the official Premiere San Antonio After Party at Howdy Sore Loser, featuring line dancing, live DJ sets, happy hour specials, and exclusive merch giveaways-bringing the beauty community together for networking and celebration in true San Antonio style.

Early Bird pricing for Premiere San Antonio is now available, purchase show passes on or before August 6th to save $40. Beauty professional, student and instructor bundles can be purchased online or in person at a local SalonCentric or State | RDA stores. For registration and additional event information visit premieresanantonioshow.com

Media Contact

DKC News

PremiereDKC@dkcnews.com

About Premiere Shows

Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, delivering world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with leading brands from around the globe, receive hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date on the latest trends shaping the industry. Premiere exhibitors meet decision-makers from every area of the professional beauty business on an exhibit floor designed to inspire learning, buying, and connection.

The Premiere Shows events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association-a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

For more information, visit premiereshows.com and follow @PremiereBeautyShows for updates and announcements.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/premiere-returns-to-san-antonio-bigger-than-ever-bringing-the-southwes-1191036