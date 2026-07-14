Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2026 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2026.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 24 July 31 $ 0.0467 August 18 August 31 0.0467 September 21 September 30 0.0467 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1401

The Company has paid 161 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 24 July 31 $ 0.125 August 18 August 31 0.125 September 21 September 30 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 24 July 31 $ 0.125 August 18 August 31 0.125 September 21 September 30 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 28 August 5 $ 0.104167 August 26 September 4 0.104167 September 25 October 5 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 19, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13760773.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 142 farms, comprised of approximately 98,000 acres in 14 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Source: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-2026-1190825