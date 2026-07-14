Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 21:45
7,600 Euro
+0,53 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5057,64022:38
7,4807,67522:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 22:26 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2026 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2026.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 24
July 31

$

0.0467

August 18
August 31

0.0467

September 21
September 30

0.0467

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.1401

The Company has paid 161 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 24
July 31

$

0.125

August 18
August 31

0.125

September 21
September 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 24
July 31

$

0.125

August 18
August 31

0.125

September 21
September 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 28
August 5

$

0.104167

August 26
September 4

0.104167

September 25
October 5

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 19, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13760773.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 142 farms, comprised of approximately 98,000 acres in 14 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Source: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-2026-1190825

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.