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WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 16:53
17,200 Euro
-1,43 % -0,250
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17,00017,35022:38
17,20017,45022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2026 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for July, August and September 2026 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.15 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 24
July 31

$

0.15

August 18
August 31

$

0.15

September 21
September 30

$

0.15

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.45

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2026, payable per the table below:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 28
August 5

$

0.130208

August 26
September 4

$

0.130208

September 25
October 5

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 12, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13760770.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-capital-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-20-1190848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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