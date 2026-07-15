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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 16:25
22,730 Euro
+0,71 % +0,160
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Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
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SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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22,57022,74007:54
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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 07:48 Uhr
45 Leser
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Skanska builds a new university campus in Kristianstad for about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been commissioned by Boulevardfastigheter AB to build a citycampus for Kristianstad University, Sweden. The contract is valued at about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the third quarter of 2026.

The new higher education facility is being developed with flexibility as a guiding principle and is well-tailored for modern education and research. With about 550 staff members and 13,000 students, the new city campus - located in the heart of the city - is expected to boost the area's appeal by creating new jobs and increasing public activity. In total, the construction project comprises about 25,000 square meters (270,000 square feet) of floor space, plus technical areas.

To make way for Kristianstad's new city campus, Skanska has dismantled unused sections of the adjacent Galleria Boulevard. In close collaboration with Boulevardfastigheter AB, Skanska has enabled the recycling of dismantled materials-ranging from faucets, doors, and glass partitions to facade panels and installation components. The most significant element involves 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet) of concrete floor slabs being resold for use in other construction projects, making this one of Sweden's largest concrete reuse initiatives. Kristianstad Municipality has signed a unique local climate agreement for the university's new city campus, in partnership with Kristianstad University, Skanska, and Boulevardfastigheter AB.

Construction of Citycampus is scheduled to begin in early August 2026, with completion in June 2029.

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-a-new-university-campus-in-kristianstad-for-about-sek-1-billion,c4374645

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4374645/4192555.pdf

20260715 SE Citycampus Kristianstad

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-a-new-university-campus-in-kristianstad-for-about-sek-1-billion-302826055.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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