Methodical continuation of the free float expansion strategy, in line with the commitments set forth in the 2022 Prospectus.

Boosting stock liquidity and strengthening visibility among all stakeholders (investors, partners, customers, and employees).

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR001400AHX6 Ticker: ABLD) announces that it was notified on Friday, July 10, 2026, by its reference shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) S.A., a Luxembourg-registered company, that it has crossed below the threshold of 95% of ABL Diagnostics' capital.

Following various block trade transactions executed since 2025, ABL S.A. now reports holding 93.58% of the capital and 95.90% of the voting rights of ABL Diagnostics.

This threshold crossing marks a new milestone in the free float expansion strategy initiated by ABL since taking control of the Company in October 2021, which was subsequently reaffirmed during the merger between ABL France and ABL Diagnostics in 2022. Following that merger, ABL held nearly all of ABL Diagnostics' share capital.

In the prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on July 12, 2022 (under visa number 22-296), ABL indicated that it would examine various methods for expanding the free float through share sales and/or capital increases. This float could ultimately represent up to 30% of the share capital, depending on market conditions and investor interest.

The share sales executed by ABL over recent months are part of this ongoing approach. They aim to broaden the shareholder base, improve stock liquidity, and enhance ABL Diagnostics' visibility within the investment community.

Despite crossing this threshold, ABL remains by far the majority shareholder of ABL Diagnostics and firmly reaffirms its support for the Company's development strategy, international expansion, and long-term value creation.

With the continued support of its reference shareholder, ABL Diagnostics maintains its efforts to increase its visibility among all its stakeholders-investors, partners, customers, and employees-and to pursue its growth strategy in the field of molecular diagnostics and infectious diseases.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Siège social: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714239133/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/