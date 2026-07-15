Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA) announces the launch of "Avanquest PDF API1 for Claude", a Model Context Protocol2 (MCP) connector designed for Claude, Anthropic's artificial intelligence assistant. This launch is part of the Group's strategy to scale up its B2B business by marketing its document technologies as SaaS services, APIs, and automation solutions for developers and enterprises.

"Avanquest PDF API for Claude" enables the integration of more than 15 professional PDF features directly into AI assistants and conversational workflows. Users can thus automate a variety of document processing tasks, from conversion and editing to OCR, data extraction, document protection, and analysis.

Leveraging Avanquest's document management technologies within the AI ecosystem

With this launch, Claranova is accelerating the adoption of the document management technologies developed by Avanquest over the past twenty years, making them available as APIs and services that can be directly integrated into AI assistants, business applications, and professional workflows.

This initiative is part of the Group's strategy to develop and expand its B2B offerings and paves the way for wider adoption of these solutions among developers, software publishers, and businesses. It also enables the Group to engage its existing base of business customers by offering them new value-added services that can generate additional recurring revenue.

A model designed for practical use and repeatability

The service is offered on a pay-as-you-go basis, with a 30-day free trial. Activation is done by obtaining an API key via developers.avanquest.com. Users can then upgrade to the Starter, Scale, and Enterprise plans tailored to their needs.

This launch marks the first step in Claranova's strategy to promote its proprietary technologies in new markets, while gradually expanding its service offerings for its existing business customers.

With Avanquest PDF API for Claude, we are making more than twenty years of document expertise available to developers and companies building new applications based on artificial intelligence. This launch is part of our commitment to scaling up Claranova's B2B business by leveraging our proprietary technologies through SaaS models, APIs, and recurring revenue. It marks the first step in this strategy to promote our technologies in new markets, while gradually expanding our offerings for businesses. »

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer

Availability

"Avanquest PDF API for Claude" is available starting today.

The service includes a 30-day free trial. After the trial, customers can subscribe to the Starter, Scale, or Enterprise plan that best fits their needs.

To learn more or get an API key: developers.avanquest.com

Financial calendar:

July 29, 2026: 2025-2026 Annual Revenue

October 21, 2026: 2025-2026 Annual Results

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and

4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document (PDF), Utilities Security, and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

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1 API Application Programming Interface is a program that allows two separate applications to communicate with each other

2 MCP Model Context Protocol is an open standard protocol designed to connect artificial intelligence models-including large language models and conversational agents-to external software, tools, services, and data sources

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714536337/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com