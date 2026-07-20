Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA) announces the appointment of Éric Roussel as the Group's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, and his addition to the Executive Committee. He succeeds Antonio Adornato, who had been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Éric Roussel holds a master's degree in finance from the Institut Mines-Télécom Business School and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA); he has over twenty years of solid international financial experience. He began his career at Ernst Young in Paris and New York, where he spent fourteen years, first in audit and then within the Transaction Advisory Services teams, advising corporate and private equity clients on major cross-border transactions. He then served for seven years as Chief Financial Officer of Mega International, a SaaS software provider, where he orchestrated two refinancings and the Group's organizational transformation.

I am very pleased to welcome Éric Roussel to our executive team. His experience as a Chief Financial Officer in the SaaS software industry, his recognized expertise in refinancing and growth-oriented transactions, and his ability to structure a finance function will be valuable assets for Claranova. I am confident that with Éric on board, we will significantly strengthen our financial communications and the quality of our interactions with market participants and our shareholders, while making the finance function a true driver of our ambitions. I welcome him to Claranova. »

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer

Joining Claranova is a particularly exciting opportunity: the chance to contribute to the growth of an innovative SaaS provider with a solid business model based on recurring revenue and committed to ambitious expansion in the B2B sector. Drawing on my experience in the industry, I look forward to putting my expertise to work for the Group to support sustainable growth, strengthen financial performance, and position the Finance function as a strategic driver of value creation, in line with Claranova's ambitions. »

Eric Roussel, Chief Financial Officer

Financial calendar:

July 29, 2026: 2025-2026 Annual Revenue

October 21, 2026: 2025-2026 Annual Results

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document (PDF), Utilities Security, and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker:? ALCLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260719203348/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com