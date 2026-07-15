Vusion - Decathlon Reaches 700 Stores Equipped with Vusion Solutions

The Vusion platform, now deployed across 54 countries on three continents, enhances operational efficiency for Decathlon teams and improves customer experience.

July 15, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in digitalization solutions for physical retail, today announced that Decathlon reached the milestone of 700 stores equipped with its digital solutions during the second quarter 2026. The deployment now spans 54 countries across three continents (Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific), making the sporting goods retailer Vusion's most internationally deployed customer to date.



Operational Efficiency and Greater Value for Store Associates

Voted France's Most Attractive Retailer in 2026[1] and widely recognized for its outstanding customer experience, Decathlon relies on Vusion's platform to automate price management. With instant, synchronized price updates on the electronic shelf labels (ESL), store teams are freed from the time-consuming task of manually replacing paper price tags. As a result, associates can dedicate more time to what lies at the essence of their job: welcoming customers, delivering personalized advice and service to sports enthusiast customers.



Zero Pricing Errors at the Check-Out: A Key Driver of Customer Satisfaction

Beyond the productivity gains for store teams, digital shelf management ensures an excellent level of pricing accuracy. Discrepancies between the shelf price and the price charged at checkout are nearly eliminated. This perfect transparency reinforces customer trust and directly contributes to higher customer satisfaction across the Decathlon network.

"Thanks to ESLs, we have further enhanced the in-store experience while improving our operational efficiency. Deploying connected shelf labels at scale enables us to focus on our core mission: advising and supporting our sports customers. This project delivers immediate, tangible benefits for both our store teams and consumers," commented Xavier Dété, VP Innovation, Decathlon.

"We are particularly proud to support Decathlon, a global retail leader highly valued by its customers and recognized for both the strength of its brand and its commitment to sustainability. This large-scale partnership demonstrates our ability to support leading global retailers and industrialize our cutting-edge solutions in the demanding sporting goods sector-a high-potential market where Vusion continues to strengthen its leadership position," added Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, Vusion.



Agile, High-Performance Technology Integration

From a technical perspective, Decathlon leverages Vusion's cloud platform. The electronic shelf labels connect natively and securely to the retailer's existing Cisco Meraki network infrastructure, enabling a seamless deployment without requiring any additional networking hardware.

About Decathlon

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering for everyone from beginners to top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative manufacturer of sporting goods for all skill levels. With more than 100,000 teammates and 1,900 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing ambition: Move people through the wonders of sport, to help them be healthier and happier in a sustainable future.

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Press contacts: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

[1] Ipsos-Bonial rating https://corporate.bonial.com/top-enseigne-2026

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