SWECO AB: Sweco secures multi-year framework agreement with water authorities in the Netherlands

Sweco has been awarded a framework agreement by a Water Board consisting of four water authorities in the southwestern delta region of the Netherlands. The agreement will run from 2026 to 2030, with options for a further two years, and an estimated value of approximately SEK 144 million for Sweco.

The Water Board consists of the regional water authorities Waterschap Hollandse Delta, Waterschap Brabantse Delta, Hoogheemraadschap van Schieland en de Krimpenerwaard and Hoogheemraadschap van Delfland. They are responsible for flood protection, water levels, water quality and wastewater treatment in the southwestern delta region.



Under the framework agreement, Sweco will collaborate with the four water authorities and provide technical advisory services in hydraulic engineering, flood defence, wastewater and water area management. The services will support the authorities' efforts to strengthen critical water infrastructure in the southwestern delta region, where climate adaptation, flood risk and water quality are key priorities.



"Sweco has built a longstanding relationship with these water authorities through a series of wastewater and climate adaptation projects, and we are pleased to continue contributing our expertise. As Dutch water authorities face growing environmental and regulatory pressures, we are noting increasing demand for specialist engineering and consultancy services that support infrastructure renewal and long-term resilience," says Eugene Grüter, Business Area President, Sweco in the Netherlands.

Netherlands photo, free use. Please credit Sweco Netherlands

Sweco Netherlands' Eugene Grüter. Free use, please credit Mans Berg

The total maximum value of the framework agreement for all selected partners is approximately SEK 988 million. Sweco's estimated share is estimated at approximately SEK 144 million, subject to the award of individual projects under the agreement.The new agreement reflects the growing focus on climate resilience across Europe. Moreover, it is in line with Sweco's recent report, Too much, too little, too polluted, which draws on European data and Sweco's water-sector expertise from several markets.



About Sweco's expertise in water management

Sweco's experts support public and private clients in the growing field of water management, ranging from providing access to clean water to protecting societies from flooding. Sweco provides clients with consultancy services within water and wastewater engineering services, water resource planning, urban water management and design of flood protection structures.





Related

Sweco wins SEK 121 million contract for flood risk management planning in Poland (June 2026)

Sweco wins framework agreement for flood and erosion protection services in Norway (May 2026)

Sweco analysis shows the challenge posed by hidden water risks to Europe's long-term resilience (Urban Insight report, May 2026)

Sweco supports Ukraine to enhance waste management and wastewater infrastructure (December 2025)

Sweco awarded framework agreement for future-proofing infrastructure in the Netherlands (October 2025)

Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland (October 2025)

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com