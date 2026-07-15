Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January - June 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January - June 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB.
Second quarter of 2026
- Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 3,118 (3,199) million. Organic growth was -3.3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 0.8 per cent.
- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 170 (165) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (5.2) per cent.
- EBIT was SEK 149 (128) million. Profit after tax was SEK 87 (65) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK 0.9 (0.7).
- Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 90 (88) per cent.
- Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 (2.9).
First half of 2026
- Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 6,132 (6,251) million. Organic growth was -1.5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -0.4 per cent.
- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 337 (309) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (4.9) per cent.
- EBIT was SEK 283 (239) million. Profit after tax was SEK 157 (115) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK 1.7 (1.2).
GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY
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Apr-Jun
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Jan-Jun
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Rolling
Jan-Dec
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2026
2025
?
2026
2025
?
12 mth.
2025
Net sales, SEK m
3,118
3,199
6,132
6,251
12,361
12,480
Organic growth, %
-3.3
3.1
-1.5
0.7
0.9
2.0
Acquired growth, %
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
FX-effects, %
0.8
-2.5
-0.4
-1.5
-1.1
-1.7
Adjusted EBITA, SEK m
170
165
337
309
630
603
Adjusted EBITA-margin, %
5.5
5.2
5.5
4.9
5.1
4.8
EBIT, SEK m
149
128
283
239
500
455
Income for the period, SEK m
87
65
157
115
259
218
Earnings per share, SEK
0.9
0.7
1.7
1.2
2.7
2.3
Cash conversion, %
-
-
-
-
90
99
Leverage, times
-
-
-
-
2.5
2.6
Invitation to a press and analyst presentation
On 15 July 2026 at 10:00 CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.
To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following links. If the participants are not going to ask any questions, but want to see the presentation, just click on the link for the webcast. The teleconference link is for listening only and when the participant wants to ask a verbal question.
Webcast (to register for the web presentation without asking questions):
Q2 Report 2026
Teleconference (to register to listen to the presentation and to ask questions):
Q2 Report 2026
The PowerPoint presented will be published on the company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Reports and presentations tab, before the presentation, and a recording of the webcast will be published afterwards.
For further information
For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and IR Director, Patrik Sjölund (+46 70 371 12 46).
For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).
More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com
You will find the Q2 report here: Financial reports and presentations
This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 15 July 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.
About Coor:
As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.
Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.
Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com