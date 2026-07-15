Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January - June 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January - June 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

Second quarter of 2026

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 3,118 (3,199) million. Organic growth was -3.3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 0.8 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 170 (165) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (5.2) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 149 (128) million. Profit after tax was SEK 87 (65) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.9 (0.7).

Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 90 (88) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 (2.9).

First half of 2026

Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 6,132 (6,251) million. Organic growth was -1.5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -0.4 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 337 (309) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (4.9) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 283 (239) million. Profit after tax was SEK 157 (115) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.7 (1.2).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

? Apr-Jun ? Jan-Jun ? Rolling Jan-Dec ? 2026 2025 ? 2026 2025 ? 12 mth. 2025 Net sales, SEK m 3,118 3,199 6,132 6,251 12,361 12,480 Organic growth, % -3.3 3.1 -1.5 0.7 0.9 2.0 Acquired growth, % 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 FX-effects, % 0.8 -2.5 -0.4 -1.5 -1.1 -1.7 Adjusted EBITA, SEK m 170 165 337 309 630 603 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 5.5 5.2 5.5 4.9 5.1 4.8 EBIT, SEK m 149 128 283 239 500 455 Income for the period, SEK m 87 65 157 115 259 218 Earnings per share, SEK 0.9 0.7 1.7 1.2 2.7 2.3 Cash conversion, % - - - - 90 99 Leverage, times - - - - 2.5 2.6

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 15 July 2026 at 10:00 CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following links. If the participants are not going to ask any questions, but want to see the presentation, just click on the link for the webcast. The teleconference link is for listening only and when the participant wants to ask a verbal question.

Webcast (to register for the web presentation without asking questions):

Q2 Report 2026

Teleconference (to register to listen to the presentation and to ask questions):

Q2 Report 2026

The PowerPoint presented will be published on the company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Reports and presentations tab, before the presentation, and a recording of the webcast will be published afterwards.

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and IR Director, Patrik Sjölund (+46 70 371 12 46).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

You will find the Q2 report here: Financial reports and presentations

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 15 July 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.