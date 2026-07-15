Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2026

Weak quarter - continued focus on commercial execution

The second quarter was weak and clearly highlights the need to reduce our dependence on individual large orders and continue broadening our customer base. We have taken important steps through new product launches, strengthened product leadership and an increased focus on sales execution and conversion. Going forward, our efforts are focused on translating these advances into higher revenue and improved profitability over time.

Andreas Eriksson, CEO Net Insight

April - June 2026

Net sales decreased by 36.0% to SEK 91.3 (142.6) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased by 35.1%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.8 (13.8) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of -4.2% (9.7%).

EBITDAC amounted to SEK -25.2 (-8.2) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -27.5% (-5.7%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -25.9 (-9.7) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -28.3% (-6.8%).

Net loss for the period amounted to SEK -30.7 (-10.7) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.09 (-0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3.3 (-34.6) million

January - June 2026

Net sales decreased by 21.0% to SEK 203.3 (257.2) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased by 17.4%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 16.7 (28.3) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.2% (11.0%).

EBITDAC amounted to SEK -25.8 (-18.4) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -12.7% (-7.2%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -27.8 (-18.9) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -13.7% (-7.3%).

Net loss for the period amounted to SEK -31.0 (-24.7) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.09 (0.00).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 45.7 (-73.2) million

Q2 in breif

Weak second quarter with net sales of SEK 91 million and operating loss of SEK -26 million

Product launches strengthen the offering within Live Media, including the first customer orders for Nimbra 520 and the second customer for 400G

Available liquidity of SEK 165 million provide the conditions to continue executing prioritized growth initiatives

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 9:00 am CEST on July 15, 2026

CEO Andreas Eriksson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Webcast Net Insight Q2 2026

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO, +46 (0) 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. The innovative Zyntai solution improves network resilience, and reduces costs and deployment time.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

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This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 07:30 CEST.