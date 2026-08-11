Net Insight AB: Net Insight enables one of Europe's largest broadcast-grade centralized live productions over Internet and Cloud

Stockholm, Sweden - August 11th, 2026 - Net Insight today announced that DMC Production Norway has selected its Open Live Media solution to centralize the production of Blinkfestivalen 2026. Combining Nimbra 520, Nimbra Edge and Nimbra Live Intelligence, the solution will enable DMC to manage a complex 17-camera production remotely, reducing on-site resources and production costs while maintaining the quality and operational control required for delivery to Norway's national broadcaster, NRK.

At the heart of the deployment, the compact Nimbra 520 platform provides high-quality HEVC 4:2:2 encoding for multiple live camera feeds. Nimbra Edge and Nimbra Live Intelligence add centralized orchestration, real-time service visibility and operational assurance, creating a unified workflow for managing the production efficiently across Internet- and cloud-enabled infrastructure.

"The industry is entering a new phase where large-scale broadcast production is moving beyond dedicated infrastructure and into Internet- and cloud-enabled workflows," said Trond Hermansen, Group CTO, DMC Production. "Blinkfestivalen demonstrates how premium live sports can be produced with greater flexibility and efficiency without compromising quality or operational confidence."

"Blinkfestivalen is a large and operationally demanding production, and we needed to centralize more of the workflow without compromising video quality or control," said Jens C. Knudsen, Managing Director, DMC Production Norway. "Nimbra 520 and Nimbra Edge give us the performance and operational simplicity needed to deliver one of our most ambitious remote productions to date."

"The future of live production is not defined by individual devices, but by intelligent, software-driven workflows," said Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "This deployment demonstrates how Open Live Media brings together high-performance encoding, orchestration and service intelligence to support a more scalable and efficient production model for premium live content."

Taking place August 5-8, Blinkfestivalen brings together elite cross-country skiing and biathlon across several locations, providing a high-profile setting for DMC's centralized production for NRK.

Net Insight will be exhibiting at IBC at booth 1.B47, where visitors are welcome to meet the team and learn more about its solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. The innovative Zyntai solution improves network resilience, and reduces costs and deployment time.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



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About DMC Production Norway

DMC was founded in 2016 after Lagardère Sports closed its Stockholm production operations. The founders acquired the facility and production services contract, establishing a more efficient and cost-effective provider of technical services for leagues and federations across Europe.

In 2022, Stena Adactum AB became DMC's majority owner, supporting rapid expansion. That year, DMC also signed a six-year agreement with TV 2 Norway to deliver 650 live sports productions, including multi-camera coverage of football, handball, and ice hockey, as well as VAR for football.

DMC subsequently launched Matchday Production with the Danish Football Federation to produce Denmark's top three football leagues. The partnership included a centralized production and VAR centre in Copenhagen, completed in less than nine months. DMC also operates centralized VAR systems for Norway's Eliteserien and the Danish leagues.

In November 2022, DMC acquired Finnish broadcast provider Suora Broadcast, which produces more than 2,000 live broadcasts annually. In 2023, DMC secured the Ziggo Sport production contract in the Netherlands and built a new broadcast centre incorporating production, editing, playout, MCR, and media-management capabilities.

DMC expanded its creative capabilities in 2024 through the acquisition of Dutch camera specialist The Crew. In 2025, it entered the German-speaking market by acquiring Plazamedia and RT1.TV Mobile Production, forming DMC Production Germany. The combined business provides live production, studio, post-production, facility, ingest, MCR, playout, and IP distribution services to major clients including DAZN and Magenta/Telekom.

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