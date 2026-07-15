

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - These biotech stocks touched a 52-week high on July 14, 2026, attributable to key catalysts like announced offerings to increase capital and the expansion of business ventures.



The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)



The Oncology Institute is an oncology company that operates a specialty pharmacy, provides patients with various services such as assistance in clinical trial participation. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $6.66 on Tuesday.



The company recently completed repayment of a senior convertible note worth $86 million following a debt financing agreement with OrbiMed. The deal also included the provision of new credit facilities to the company.



Earlier this year the company reported a first quarter revenue of $147.4 million, reflecting a 41% year-over-year growth. It is estimated by the company that full year revenues will reach $630 million to $650 million in 2026.



Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)



Inhikibase Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, primarily pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Shares increased over 5% to $2.36, a 52-week high during intraday trading on Tuesday.



The lead drug candidate of the company, IKT-001, is an oral formulation of imatinib mesylate developed for the treatment of PAH that received an Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 IMPROVE-PAH trial, which enrolled its first patient in April 2026.



On Tuesday the company announced the sale of shares worth $50 million through an at-the-market (ATM) facility, with gross proceeds expected to be utilized in progressing the Phase 3 study.



Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO)



Alto Neuroscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing several precision therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $28.85 on Tuesday.



The company's lead drug candidates are ALTO-207 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and ALTO-300 for major depressive disorder (MDD), both of which are under a Phase 2 evaluation to confirm efficacy in biomarker positive patients. Further drugs in the pipeline include ALTO-100 for bipolar depression and ALTO-101 for schizophrenia, in addition to ALTO-203 and ALTO-202 for MDD.



On Monday the company announced pricing of a registered direct offering with gross proceeds estimated at $100 million. The proceeds are expected to be used in developing ALTO-207, and for accelerating the drug towards a Phase 3 trial.



Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)



Elevance Health is a health benefits company offering various health coverage services in the U.S., including Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employee Program businesses. The company's share price touched a 52-week high of $434.38 in Tuesday's trade.



The company has a medical membership of approximately 45.4 million individuals and provides Carelon services, including CarelonRx. The health companies that come under Elevance serve approximately 105 million consumers by providing medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health and complex care health solutions.



The company estimates adjusted diluted earnings per share to reach at least $26.75 per share for the full year 2026.



Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)



Privia Health is a physician enablement company that builds scaled provider networks with primary-care medical groups, and is run by a physician-led administration. Shares rose to a 52-week high of $28.30 on Tuesday.



The company serves approximately 5,500 physicians across 1,300 practices in 25 states of the U.S., having recently expanded operations to include a physician practice in New Jersey.



Privia estimates GAAP Revenue for the full year of 2026 to reach $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion, significantly higher than the GAAP revenue of $2.12 reported for the full year of 2025.



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