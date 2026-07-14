Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNNR | ISIN: US8964423086 | Ticker-Symbol: 9F7
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 10:32
15,570 Euro
+0,71 % +0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINITY CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINITY CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,29015,51011:58
15,29015,51010:55
PR Newswire
14.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Capital Inc.: Trinity Capital to Transfer Listing to New York Stock Exchange

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced that it plans to transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and NYSE Texas from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

The Company expects to begin trading as a NYSE-listed company on or about July 27, 2026, maintaining the current ticker symbol "TRIN" for its common stock. Until the close of trading on July 24, 2026, Trinity Capital's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TRIN."

In addition, the Company's two Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029 - the 7.875% Notes due March 2029 and the 7.875% Notes due September 2029 (together, the "Notes") - which currently trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "TRINZ" and "TRINI," respectively, will also transfer to the NYSE and NYSE Texas. The Notes are expected to begin trading on the NYSE and NYSE Texas on or about July 27, 2026 under the new ticker symbols "TRNZ" and "TRNI," respectively.

"We are excited to transfer our listing to the New York Stock Exchange, a strategic move that highlights Trinity Capital's commitment to creating long-term shareholder value," Trinity Capital CEO Kyle Brown said. "We believe the NYSE's iconic place in the global landscape, unparalleled presence in the financials community, and deep market expertise provide an exceptional foundation for our continued growth."

"We are proud to welcome Trinity Capital to the NYSE," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group. "Their leadership in alternative asset management and expertise across private credit markets make them an outstanding addition to our world-class community of financial institutions."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.7 billion across over 470 investments since inception in 2008 (as of March 31, 2026). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.