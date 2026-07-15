Morningstar (Nasdaq: MORN) today announced it will relocate its London operations to One Millennium Bridge, bringing colleagues from across Morningstar and PitchBook, a Morningstar company, together in one location. Following a rigorous evaluation process conducted with CBRE, Morningstar plans to occupy approximately 75,000 square feet in the building, with plans to move in June 2027.

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Morningstar's new office at One Millennium Bridge, by St Paul's, London.

The new office has been selected to support the way colleagues work today, providing a modern, well-connected workplace that strengthens collaboration across the company and creates a welcoming environment for clients and partners. The move reflects Morningstar's continued investment in its people and its UK business.

Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar, said: "The UK is an important market for Morningstar, and this investment reflects our confidence in its future. Bringing our London teams together creates greater opportunities to share expertise across the company, empowering investors and delivering the high-quality work for our clients."

Connor Sloman, Managing Director, Morningstar, UK, Middle East, and Africa, said: "This move is about creating the best possible environment for our people and our clients. The new office reflects how we work today, provides a welcoming space for clients, and supports the strong culture that has been central to our success."

Laura Gonzalez, General Manager Managing Director, PitchBook EMEA, said: "Sharing one location with colleagues from across Morningstar creates new opportunities to exchange ideas and collaborate, as we continue to help customers navigate the convergence of public and private markets together. One Millennium Bridge gives PitchBook room to grow and a base that matches our ambition in the UK."

One Millennium Bridge was selected by Morningstar for its modern, well-connected location and strong sustainability credentials, including an all-electric heating and cooling system and large open terraces. The office features some of the best river views in London, is situated close to major transportation links, and is targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings.

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Morningstar was represented by the CBRE team of Ed Keevil and Henry Ward.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in AUMA as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

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