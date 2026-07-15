Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (OTC Pink: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of John Clarke to its board of directors.

John Clarke is an experienced mining executive with senior technical, operating, corporate development and public company leadership experience in Africa and internationally, including metallurgy, mine operations, exploration, development and executive roles with companies listed on the London, New York and Toronto stock exchanges.

Mr. Clarke began his career in metallurgy and smelting operations before joining Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited in 1982. At Ashanti, he held progressively senior roles in plant operations, mine management, strategic planning, corporate services and project development, including service as relief General Mines Manager for the Obuasi mine and later as Executive Director responsible for strategic planning and business development. He helped establish Ashanti's Africa-wide gold exploration program and contributed to acquisitions that included the Geita deposit in Tanzania, the Siguiri deposit in Guinea and the Bibiani deposit in Ghana.

From 1997 to 2009, Mr. Clarke served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nevsun Resources Ltd. and subsequently as Vice Chairman and non-executive director. During his tenure, Nevsun discovered and advanced the Tabakoto Gold Mine in Mali, the Bisha gold-copper-zinc discovery in Eritrea and the Kubi Mine in Ghana. He later served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Banro Corporation from 2013 to 2018, where he focused on Banro's gold mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the continued development of the Twangiza-Namoya Gold Belt.

Mr. Clarke holds a B.Sc. in Metallurgy from the University of Wales, University College Cardiff, a Ph.D. in Metallurgy from Cambridge University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies and an MBA.

Pelangio's President and CEO, Ingrid Hibbard, commented, "John Clarke brings substantial Ghana operating and corporate development experience, including mine-level responsibilities at Obuasi, strategic planning and business development leadership at Ashanti Goldfields, and direct involvement in building one of the broader African gold exploration portfolios of its time. His background in metallurgy, mine operations, project development and public company leadership is directly relevant to Pelangio's Ghana strategy, including our Obuasi-area exploration plans and ongoing work at Manfo."

Mr. Clarke will succeed Mr. David Mosher on the Board. Pelangio thanks Mr. Mosher for more than 10 years of guidance and support to the Company. Mr. Mosher will continue to support Pelangio as a member of the Advisory Committee.

About Pelangio Exploration Inc.:

Pelangio Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Ghana and Canada. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Manfo Gold Project in the Sefwi Gold Belt, which hosts a mineral resource and is the focus of ongoing drilling and exploration. In Ghana, Pelangio also holds the Dankran property, where previous work has identified high-grade gold mineralization with potential for follow-up drilling, along with the Obuasi property where early-stage exploration is underway. Pelangio's exploration programs are designed to expand known mineralization and evaluate new targets through a disciplined and systematic approach

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include statements regarding the Company's ability to complete proposed targeted infill drilling, step-out drilling and exploration to further define and expand the resource base, as well as further drilling at Pokukrom East and the other deposits, potential expansion of the Resource, potential conversion of Inferred to Indicated ounces, planned work programs, advancing technical studies, future development decisions, the potential addition of satellite deposits, the Company's strategy of acquiring large land packages in areas of sizeable gold mineralization, the Company's plans to follow-up on previous work, and the Company's exploration plans. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, inability to obtain necessary approvals or permits in Ghana, gold price volatility, political developments in Ghana and Canada, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of gold exploration, including the risk that favourable exploration results may not be obtained, and other risks involved in the gold exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

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Source: Pelangio Exploration Inc.