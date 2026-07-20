Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (OTC Pink: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 250,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company. The stock options are exerciseable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.125 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of ten years and will expire on July 20, 2036.

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About Pelangio

Pelangio Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Ghana and Canada. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Manfo Gold Project in the Sefwi Gold Belt, which hosts a mineral resource and is the focus of ongoing drilling and exploration. In Ghana, Pelangio also holds the Dankran property, where previous work has identified high-grade gold mineralization with potential for follow-up drilling, along with the Obuasi property where early-stage exploration is underway. For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

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Source: Pelangio Exploration Inc.