

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX, including sales of the subcutaneous product, as reported by J&J were $4.207 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Net trade sales were $2.435 billion in the U.S. and $1.772 billion in the rest of the world.



Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC products, under the exclusive worldwide license to J&J to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Genmab shares are up 1.15 percent to $29.06.



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