NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches KraftyLab Intelligence, an AI-Powered Workforce Intelligence and Employee Engagement Platform

-AI-powered workforce intelligence platform designed to connect employee surveys, workforce analytics, onboarding, training, leadership development, team building and engagement initiatives within a unified software environment. Existing KraftyLab enterprise customers are expected to participate in the Company's pilot program.

-Enterprise pilot program underway as Nextech3D.ai expands into the growing workforce intelligence, employee engagement and organizational development software market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) today announced the launch of the enterprise pilot program for KraftyLab Intelligence, an AI-powered workforce intelligence and employee engagement platform designed to help organizations collect employee feedback, analyze workforce trends, generate AI-driven recommendations, and support employee engagement initiatives through a unified software platform.

Built on the KraftyLab platform, KraftyLab Intelligence is designed as an enterprise AI intelligence system that combines workforce data, employee feedback, organizational context, onboarding programs, training initiatives, leadership development experiences, employee engagement activities, and workforce analytics into a single software environment. The platform aligns with the Company's strategy of connecting workforce insights with engagement-focused programs and measurable outcomes through a unified workflow designed to help organizations better understand and respond to workforce needs.

Management believes organizations are increasingly seeking software solutions that do more than collect employee data. Organizations are increasingly looking for technology platforms that help transform workforce information into actionable insights that may support employee engagement, onboarding, communication, leadership development, learning, and team effectiveness initiatives.

The AI Layer for Workforce Engagement

KraftyLab Intelligence is designed to function as an intelligent AI layer across the workforce experience.

Similar to how AI is being integrated across productivity software to help users gather information, generate insights, and take action, KraftyLab Intelligence is designed to help organizations collect workforce information, analyze employee feedback, generate recommendations, and facilitate workforce engagement initiatives through a unified platform.

The platform incorporates functionality designed to support:

AI-powered employee surveys

Employee sentiment and pulse surveys

Workforce and culture analytics

Team-building experiences

Leadership development programs

Employee onboarding initiatives

Training and learning programs

Employee recognition initiatives

Communication and collaboration workshops

AI-powered recommendations and matching capabilities

Smart summaries and workforce insights

Voice-enabled interactions using natural language commands

The Company's internal product framework describes KraftyLab Intelligence as a workforce intelligence solution designed around the workflow of:

Listen - Understand - Match - Act & Measure

This framework is intended to help organizations connect employee feedback and workforce analytics with potential engagement initiatives and subsequent measurement capabilities within a single platform environment.

Connecting Workforce Insights with Action

KraftyLab Intelligence is designed to help organizations gather workforce feedback and identify areas that may benefit from employee engagement, onboarding, communication, leadership development, training, or team-building initiatives.

The platform incorporates AI-driven survey tools and workforce analytics intended to provide organizations with visibility into employee feedback and workforce trends. Based on available data and organizational inputs, the platform may generate recommendations for workshops, onboarding experiences, leadership initiatives, team-building programs, training opportunities, and engagement-related activities that organizations can evaluate and implement.

Management believes one of the key opportunities within workforce engagement software is helping organizations move beyond data collection toward a more integrated workflow that connects workforce intelligence with potential actions and measurable outcomes.

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai . Comments

"As organizations continue to invest in employee engagement, onboarding, learning, and workforce development, we believe artificial intelligence can play an increasingly important role in helping organizations better understand workforce feedback and identify potential engagement opportunities,"

He continues, "We designed KraftyLab Intelligence to function as an AI layer across the workforce experience. Rather than simply collecting employee feedback, the platform is designed to help organizations gather insights, generate recommendations, support decision-making, and facilitate engagement, onboarding, learning, leadership development, and team-building initiatives through a unified AI-powered environment."

"Our objective is to provide organizations with tools that support data-informed workforce engagement decisions while connecting workforce intelligence with actionable programs and measurable outcomes."

"Importantly, we're not introducing KraftyLab Intelligence into a market where we have no customer relationships. KraftyLab already works with enterprise organizations that utilize various engagement, team-building, onboarding, and learning experiences through our platform. The Intelligence platform represents the next phase of that evolution by bringing workforce insights, AI-powered recommendations, engagement programs, and measurement capabilities together into a more integrated software solution."

Growing Workforce Engagement Market

The employee engagement and workforce intelligence software market continues to expand as organizations invest in employee experience, workforce development, training, onboarding, and engagement technologies.

According to Fortune Business Insights , the global employee engagement software market was valued at approximately $1.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from approximately $1.43 billion in 2026 to approximately $4.47 billion by 2034.

Management believes increasing organizational focus on employee engagement, employee experience, leadership effectiveness, workforce development, and onboarding initiatives may support continued demand for workforce intelligence and employee engagement software solutions.

KraftyLab Intelligence is designed to address a portion of this market by providing organizations with tools intended to facilitate workforce feedback collection, workforce analytics, AI-powered recommendations, and engagement-related initiatives through a centralized software platform.

Market Research Source

Fortune Business Insights - Employee Engagement Software Market Report:

Proven Enterprise Foundation

Since 2018 KraftyLab has delivered thousands of employee engagement experiences, team-building programs, workshops, onboarding initiatives, and workforce development activities for a growing base of Fortune 500 enterprise customers through its existing platform and services offerings. Management believes these customer relationships provide valuable insight into how organizations measure and improve employee engagement, culture, communication, and team effectiveness.

KraftyLab Intelligence is designed to build upon these existing capabilities by bringing workforce surveys, employee feedback, workforce analytics, AI-powered recommendations, onboarding programs, training initiatives, leadership development experiences, and team-building activities together within a more unified software environment. The Company believes this integrated approach may provide organizations with a more comprehensive view of workforce engagement and organizational development initiatives

Enterprise Pilot Program Underway

The Company has commenced pilot deployments of KraftyLab Intelligence with select organizations.

The pilot program is intended to evaluate platform adoption, collect customer feedback, refine onboarding workflows, assess AI-driven recommendation capabilities, and support future product development initiatives. Information gathered through pilot deployments may be incorporated into future commercialization planning.

The Company intends to pursue commercialization opportunities for KraftyLab Intelligence during the third quarter of 2026. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or success of commercialization efforts, customer adoption levels, or revenues generated by the platform.

About KraftyLab Intelligence

KraftyLab Intelligence is an AI-powered workforce intelligence and employee engagement platform designed to help organizations collect employee feedback, analyze workforce trends, generate AI-powered recommendations, and support employee engagement initiatives. The platform combines workforce analytics, employee surveys, onboarding programs, learning initiatives, leadership development experiences, team-building activities, and engagement-related programs within a unified software environment designed to support workforce engagement and organizational development objectives.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-focused technology company developing software solutions for workforce engagement, event technology, and digital experiences. Through its portfolio of platforms and technologies, including Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab, the Company provides software solutions designed to support engagement, operational efficiency, and business outcomes across enterprise customers.

For further information, please visit www.nextech3d.ai

Investor Relations

investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "will," "potential," "designed to," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's enterprise pilot program, future commercialization activities, anticipated product capabilities, potential customer adoption, market opportunities, future revenues, product development initiatives, and expected business prospects. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that the Company's pilot programs will result in commercial agreements, that commercialization efforts will be successful, or that customer adoption, revenues, or market opportunities will develop as currently anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-launches-kraftylab-intelligencetm-an-ai-powered-work-1191147