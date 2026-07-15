Reeflex Solutions Inc.: Reeflex Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Return to Quarterly Profitability

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CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026 ("Q3 2026").

Reeflex reported revenue of $4.8 million and net income of $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, marking a return to quarterly profitability following the Company's reverse take-over transaction and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in fiscal 2025. The improvement reflects stronger operating performance from Coil Solutions Inc. ("CSI"), the absence of the non-recurring listing expense recognized in the prior year comparable period, and a moderation of professional fees from the elevated levels incurred during the Company's transition to becoming a public issuer.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended May 31, 2026, Reeflex generated revenue of $4.8 million, compared to $0.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase reflects a full quarter of operating results from CSI, which was acquired by the Company on May 15, 2025.

Gross profit for Q3 2026 was $1.5 million, compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2025.

Operating income was $0.5 million in Q3 2026, compared to an operating loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2025.

Net income for Q3 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2025.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2026, Reeflex generated revenue of $10.8 million and gross profit of $2.9 million. The Company reported a net loss of $0.5 million for the nine-month period, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share.

During the nine months ended May 31, 2026, the Company generated $1.4 million of cash from operating activities, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.5 million in the prior year comparable period.

As at May 31, 2026, Reeflex had working capital of $1.9 million, compared to $2.6 million as at August 31, 2025. Loans payable and promissory notes decreased to $2.8 million as at May 31, 2026, compared to $3.7 million as at August 31, 2025.

"Q3 was an encouraging quarter for Reeflex," said John Babic, President & Chief Executive Officer of Reeflex. "Following the significant transaction, listing and professional costs incurred as part of becoming a public company, Reeflex returned to quarterly profitability and generated positive operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, strengthening operating performance and building on CSI's established platform in coiled tubing equipment, downhole tools and custom mobile equipment."

Financial Summary

Financial Results Q3 206 Q3 2025 YTD 2016 YTD 2025 Revenue $ 4,814,674 $ 584,496 $ 10,823,109 $ 584,496 Gross profit $ 1,491,217 $ 200,567 $ 2,900,101 $ 200,567 Operating income (loss) $ 453,725 $ (241,230 ) $ (334,515 ) $ (241,230 ) Net income (loss) $ 391,977 $ (2,518,028 ) $ (538,618 ) $ (2,518,028 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.26 )

Operating Overview

Reeflex, through CSI, provides coiled tubing solutions, downhole tools and custom-built mobile equipment to customers in the oil & gas industry and other industrial sectors.

Q3 2026 revenue was driven by activity across injector builds and services, downhole tools, parts sales, mobile equipment and related service work. The Company's quarterly profitability reflected stronger revenue, improved gross profit and a lower cost burden relative to the prior year comparable period, which included non-recurring listing expense and elevated professional services costs associated with the Company's reverse take-over transaction and public listing.

The Company continues to focus on operational efficiency, working capital discipline, customer development across North America and select international markets, and product innovation in support of its long-term growth strategy.

Corporate Update

Subsequent to May 31, 2026, shareholders approved the Company's 2026 10% Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan at the annual general and special meeting held on June 11, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange accepted the plan for filing on June 15, 2026. As at the date of approval of the Company's interim financial statements, no restricted share units had been granted under the plan.

Subsequent to May 31, 2026, 280,000 share purchase warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $28,000, resulting in the issuance of 280,000 common shares. Following the exercise, the Company had 46,901,500 common shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest (including accretion), taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company also excludes share-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense. These measures are not standardized under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and is based on certain assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-and-return-to-quarte-1191208