Reeflex Solutions Inc. Reports Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

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CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 11, 2026.

A total of 35,666,080 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing the votes attached to approximately 76.9% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2026. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors at five;

election of all director nominees;

the appointment of auditors MNP LLP;

approving and ratifying the Company's stock option plan; and

approving and ratifying the Company's restricted share unit plan.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % John Babic 35,631,080 99.9 35,000 0.1 Eric Szustak 35,666,080 100 Nil Nil Shawn Szydlowski 35,666,080 100 Nil Nil Cecil Hassard 35,666,080 100 Nil Nil George Wu 35,666,080 100 Nil Nil

About Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See www.reeflex.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and is based on certain assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-solutions-inc.-reports-voting-results-from-annual-and-special-1176515