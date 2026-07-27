Reeflex Solutions Inc.: Reeflex Announces Updated Investor Presentation and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

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CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an updated investor presentation is now available on the Company's website. Reeflex also announces its upcoming participation in investor conferences in Vancouver and Calgary.

Updated Investor Presentation

The updated investor presentation provides an overview of Reeflex's operations, recent financial performance and growth strategy. The presentation highlights the Company's established coiled tubing injector and downhole tools business, its global installed equipment base and associated aftermarket revenue opportunities, its custom mobile equipment capabilities, and selected opportunities to apply its engineering and manufacturing expertise in adjacent industrial markets.

The presentation is available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at www.reeflex.ca.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Reeflex will participate in the following investor conferences:

Smallcap Discoveries Conference 2026

Date: Monday, September 28, 2026

Location: JW Marriott Parq, Vancouver, British Columbia

The two-day conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, brings together small-cap companies, retail and institutional investors, family offices, portfolio managers and other capital-markets participants for company presentations, question-and-answer sessions and one-on-one meetings. Reeflex is included among the presenting companies.

Conference information and registration are available at:

https://smallcapdiscoveries.com/annual-smallcap-discoveries-conference-2026/

Schachter 2026 Catch the Energy Investor Conference

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Location: Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alberta

The conference provides energy-sector investors with direct access to senior executives from more than 45 participating energy, energy-service, infrastructure and renewable-technology companies.

Conference information and registration are available at:

https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2026

Additional information regarding Reeflex's presentation times and management availability will be provided as conference programs are finalized.

"The updated investor presentation brings together the principal elements of the Reeflex investment story, including our established operating platform, global customer relationships, installed equipment base and opportunities for recurring aftermarket revenue," said John Babic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reeflex. "These conferences will provide an opportunity to introduce Reeflex to a broader investment audience and discuss our strategy for strengthening the core business while pursuing disciplined long-term growth."

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and is based on certain assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

For further information, contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-announces-updated-investor-presentation-and-upcoming-investor-1196353