Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces drill results from its newly discovered extension of Zone #9 at its 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario. The results extend Zone #9 mineralization 360 metres down-plunge (350 metres down-dip) from the planned bulk sample stopes to a vertical depth of 500 metres and trace the mineralized corridor further in the direction of the high-grade West Deep zone discovered in 2010.

Highlights

Zone #9 extended 360 metres down-plunge (350 metres down-dip) from the planned bulk sample stopes to a vertical depth of 500 metres

WC-26-238: 2.03 g/t Au over 23.25 m, including 6.01 g/t Au over 4.05 m - located 60 m down-dip and 45 m west of WC-26-237 (16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 m, see May 27, 2026 news release), confirming continuity between recent and historic drilling

WC-26-240: 2.61 g/t Au over 12.0 m, including 3.32 g/t Au over 9.0 m - approximately 200 m down-dip of the planned bulk sample stopes

WC-26-236: extends the strike length of this deeper extension of Zone #9 to over 125 m, and vectored the subsequent drilling

Zone #9 remains open in all directions, with approximately 200 m of up- and down-plunge length still untested

"Drilling in Zone #9 continues to yield excellent results. We are defining a corridor of significant gold mineralization with meaningful width, strike extent and dip continuity that has the potential to add gold ounces to our resource base and be incorporated into future mine planning following completion of the bulk sample program," said David Russell, CEO & President. "The most important result in this release is not any single intercept - it is that Zone #9 is now a continuous system traced over 500 metres of vertical extent, and its geometry is increasingly defining itself down-dip in the direction of the West Deep. With each hole we tie our recent high-grade intercepts together with historic deeper drilling, and the scale of what we are drilling grows."

WC-26-238 -Zone #9 Plunge Extended 75 Metres

The WC-26-238 intercept is located approximately 60 metres down-dip and 45 metres west of WC-26-237, which returned 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 metres. Hole 238 was designed to test the elevation between, and to the west of, WC-26-237 and historic hole TPW-15-120, drilled by Teck Resources in 2015, which returned 4.85 g/t Au over 4.6 metres (see Explor Resources Inc. July 19, 2016 news release). By intersecting mineralization 75 metres deeper on the projected plunge from Hole 237, WC-26-238 materially improves confidence in the continuity and geometry of the Zone #9 mineralized system, and further links historic and recent drilling.

WC-26-236 - Zone #9 Strike Now Exceeds 125 Metres

The Company also announces results from hole WC-26-236, located approximately 75 metres east of, and at a similar elevation to, high-grade hole WC-26-237. The hole extends the known strike length of this deeper extension of Zone #9 to over 125 metres, returning 0.59 g/t Au over 11.3 metres, and 0.95 g/t Au over 4.07 metres in the hanging wall. Although drilled off the interpreted plunge, the visually distinctive Zone #9 mineralization encountered in the hole has proven valuable in vectoring subsequent drilling and refining the interpretation of the mineralized system.

The results further suggest that Zone #9 is a large and laterally extensive structure capable of hosting higher-grade shoots within a broader mineralized envelope that may have significant dip/plunge potential, consistent with many other gold deposits in the Timmins camp.

WC-26-240 - Grade Continuity 250 Metres Below the Bulk Sample

Hole WC-26-240 was drilled 75 metres up-dip and 25 metres east of Hole WC-26-237, and approximately 200 metres down-dip from the planned bulk sample stopes. The hole returned consistent grade over meaningful width, with 2.61 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, including 3.32 g/t Au over 9.0 metres.

Results from the ongoing drilling to better define the high-grade plunge of Zone #9 will be released as they are received and reviewed. The developing shoot around the intercept in WC-26-237 is open in all directions with approximately 200 meters of up- and down-plunge length remaining untested.

Zone #9 and the West Deep

Zone #9 and the West Deep zone, discovered in 2010, have historically been drilled and interpreted as separate targets. The 2026 program has now traced Zone #9 mineralization down-plunge to a vertical depth of 500 metres, in the direction of the West Deep, progressively closing the gap between the two systems. Figure 2 illustrates the current geometry. The Company cautions that the two zones have not been demonstrated to be continuous, and further drilling is required.

If continuity is established, the combined system would represent a substantially larger mineralized corridor than either zone considered on its own, with direct implications for resource growth and future mine planning at West Cache.

Figures and Tables

Table 1 outlines the composited assay intervals and true thickness estimation for the three intercepts reported today. Figures 1 and 2 show 3D cross-sectional views of holes WC-26-236 to WC-26-240 in relation to other Zone #9 intercepts and the high-grade West Deep zone discovered in 2010.

Table 1 - Assay Results

Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip TD¹ From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length(TT)² Au (g/t)

















WC-26-238 200 -70 636 561.00 584.25 23.25 21.86 2.03 including





559.85 570.10 10.25 9.64 3.61 including





564.15 570.10 5.95 5.59 5.24 including





564.15 568.20 4.05 3.81 6.01 including





564.15 566.20 2.05 1.93 10.13



































WC-26-240 180 -61 594 508.00 520.00 12.00 11.95 2.61 including





511.00 520.00 9.00 8.96 3.32



































WC-26-236 185 -65 840 533.00 544.30 11.30 10.92 0.59 including





535.00 538.08 3.08 2.98 1.20

















hanging wall





523.50 527.57 4.07 3.93 0.95 footwall





544.30 553.00 8.70 8.40 0.32

















¹TD is the Total Depth of the Drill Hole ²Length (TT) is the intercept's true thickness, calculated from mineralization angles relative to core axis; Intercepts within Zone #9 have a true thickness average of 96%

Figure 1 - 3D Cross Sectional View of WC-26-236, 238, 240 Intercepts and Bulk Sample Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/305195_57cd1a1064c39824_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - 3D View of High-Grade Mineralization in Zone #9 and the West Deep

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/305195_57cd1a1064c39824_002full.jpg

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

Quality Control and Assurance procedures and protocols are executed to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Core produced at the West Cache Property is delivered to the Company's Timmins logging facility by the drill contractor with all logging, cutting, labeling, and bagging completed under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, while the other half is retained for future assay verification.

Core samples are transported from the Company's Timmins logging facility to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for both prep and 30g fire assay analysis. Results are reported in batches of 60-72 samples and average 4-5 QC samples per certificate. Commercially prepared certified reference material (CRM) and duplicate samples are inserted at an average rate of 6% to 8%. At least one blank, standard and duplicate (pulp or coarse) is inserted for every 50 samples and additional QC samples are inserted at the Geologist's discretion. All samples reported have been checked against the Company's internal, and the Lab's, quality control samples.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305195

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.