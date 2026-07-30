Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its current drill program at its 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario, and announces additional high-grade intercepts from Zone #9, including 6.8 g/t Au over 19.45 m.

Highlights

WC-26-239: 6.25 g/t Au over 10.2 m , including 10.17 g/t Au over 4.95 m

, including 10.17 g/t Au over 4.95 m WC-26-241: 6.8 g/t Au over 19.45 m , including 16.84 g/t Au over 6.15 m within a broad intercept of 4.72 g/t Au over 29.05 m

, including 16.84 g/t Au over 6.15 m within a broad intercept of 4.72 g/t Au over 29.05 m WC-26-242: 2.26 g/t Au over 10.45 m , including 5.60 g/t Au over 2.75 m

, including 5.60 g/t Au over 2.75 m Zone #9 remains open in all directions, with approximately 200 m of up- and down-plunge length still untested

Galleon Gold CEO David Russell commented, "Hole WC-26-241 - 6.8 grams per tonne gold over 19.45 meters, including 16.84 grams per tonne gold over 6.15 meters - is exactly the kind of result that defines Zone #9: a high-grade core within a broad mineralized envelope, confirmed by drilling at a spacing sufficient to demonstrate continuity from multiple directions. Each of these holes should add high-quality ounces and steadily build the geological confidence that underpins a growing resource at West Cache. This is how we advance the project - through exploration and infill drilling while developing the surface and underground infrastructure required for the 86,500 tonne bulk sample, creating lasting value for shareholders."

Update on Drill Program

The Company has completed 11,500 metres of its planned 18,000-metre drill program, with 21 drill holes completed to date. The first 7 holes targeted the South Zone, 3 holes targeted both the South Zone and Zone #9 while the remaining 11 holes were designed to test the continuity and geometry of Zone #9 below the planned bulk sample area and toward the historic West Deep drill intercepts. These holes successfully intersected the projected Zone #9 structure and encountered gold mineralization, supporting the down-plunge extension of the zone. Program drilling to date has traced the Zone #9 corridor to ~500 m vertical depth; today's results confirm grade continuity and tighten drill spacing within the high-grade core and trace the mineralized corridor further in the direction of the high-grade West Deep zone discovered in 2010.

Interpretation of Holes 239, 241, 242

The WC-26-239 intercept is located on-plunge and approximately 20 meters to the east of hole WC-26-237, which returned 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 meters (see press release dated May 27, 2026). Hole WC-26-239 was designed to test the continuity of the high-grade mineralization and provide adequate drill spacing to support future resource estimation.

Hole WC-26-241 tested the dip extension of the high-grade zone and intersected approximately 26 meters down-plunge and to the east of WC-26-237.

Hole WC-26-242 was designed to evaluate the up-plunge continuity of the mineralized structure toward the planned bulk sampling area. Drilled approximately 55 meters up-dip from the intercept in WC-26-237, the hole successfully intersected the projected extension of the zone and further supports its continuity.

Figures and Tables

Table 1 outlines the composited assay intervals and true thickness estimation for the three intercepts reported today. Figures 1 show 3D cross-sectional views of holes WC-26-239, 241, 242 while Figure 2 shows the mineralized core in hole to WC-26-241.

Table 1 - Assay Results

Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip TD¹ From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length(TT)² Au (g/t)















WC-26-239 183 -65 633 528.60 538.80 10.20 10.05 6.25 including





528.60 536.65 8.05 7.93 7.29 including





528.60 533.55 4.95 4.88 10.17 including





528.60 530.60 2.00 1.97 17.45















footwall





542.00 546.00 4.00 3.94 0.50































WC-26-241 183 -69 651 524.00 553.05 29.05 28.06 4.72 including





528.55 548.00 19.45 18.79 6.80 including





528.55 539.50 10.95 10.58 10.99 including





530.50 538.65 8.15 7.87 14.41 including





530.50 536.65 6.15 5.94 16.84































WC-26-242 181 -64.5 579 505.90 516.35 10.45 10.29 2.26 including





510.45 513.20 2.75 2.71 5.60















footwall





523.5 527.50 4.00 3.94 0.59















¹TD is the Total Depth of the Drill Hole ²Length (TT) is the intercept's true thickness, calculated from mineralization angles relative to core axis; Intercepts within Zone #9 have a true thickness average of 96%

Figure 1 - 3D Cross Sectional View of WC-26-239, 241, 242 Intercepts and Bulk Sample Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/307188_69ae300cc4594b71_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Core Photos of Zone #9 Intercept in WC-26-241

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/307188_69ae300cc4594b71_002full.jpg

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

Quality Control and Assurance procedures and protocols are executed to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Core produced at the West Cache Property is delivered to the Company's Timmins logging facility by the drill contractor with all logging, cutting, labeling, and bagging completed under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, while the other half is retained for future assay verification.

Core samples are transported from the Company's Timmins logging facility to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for both prep and 30g fire assay analysis. Results are reported in batches of 60-72 samples and average 4-5 QC samples per certificate. Commercially prepared certified reference material (CRM) and duplicate samples are inserted at an average rate of 6% to 8%. At least one blank, standard and duplicate (pulp or coarse) is inserted for every 50 samples and additional QC samples are inserted at the Geologist's discretion. All samples reported have been checked against the Company's internal, and the Lab's, quality control samples.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307188

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.