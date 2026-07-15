Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Appoints Brett Thompson as Chief Technology Officer

Experienced Healthcare Information Technology Specialist Joins Leading Pharmaceutical IT Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a Health IT leader, integrating pharmacy dispensing AI platform EinsteinRx into patented pharmacy smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that it appointed healthcare information technology executive Brett Thompson as the Company's consulting Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Thompson has more than thirty years of experience designing, developing, and leading enterprise software solutions, including more than seventeen years focused on healthcare and pharmacy technology. Throughout his career, he has structured and delivered commercial software products and technology platforms sold to independent pharmacies, regional pharmacy organizations, large retail pharmacy environments, healthcare providers, higher education institutions, government agencies, and other regulated organizations throughout the United States and Canada. His experience spans commercial software products, connected medical devices, enterprise software architecture, cloud-native platforms, healthcare interoperability, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise systems integration, enterprise data platforms, and scalable enterprise systems serving highly regulated industries throughout North America. Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that Srini Kalla has stepped down from the role of CTO of Wellgistics Health.

"I am excited to bring the breadth of my experiences to Wellgistics Health as it transitions to become DataMeds AI," said Brett Thompson, newly appointed Chief Technology Officer at Wellgistics Health. "The scope of what DataMeds is putting together is incredibly exciting, especially given that the pending expansion of the Company's license with DataVault AI provides a unique healthcare data moat being established with the use of patient-centric blockchain solution that provides a way for patients to participate in the healthcare data transaction revenue. This is a unique positioning that has the potential to disrupt healthcare data markets as we know them today."

Brett Thompson is the Founder and President of Pivcon, Inc., a technology consulting, software engineering, and executive technology leadership firm providing enterprise software architecture, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, cybersecurity, and technology leadership services to highly regulated industries. His experience includes the design and implementation of numerous integrations with pharmacy management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, payment processors, e-commerce platforms, shipping and logistics providers, authentication and identity platforms, public- and customer-facing APIs, enterprise data warehouses, and other enterprise business systems. He has extensive experience with healthcare interoperability standards including FHIR, HL7, EDI, and SureScripts, as well as designing and implementing security and compliance controls aligned with HIPAA, SOC 2 readiness, PIPEDA, and ISO/IEC 27001. Beyond pharmacy and medical device technology, Mr. Thompson also has led the development of mobile applications, large-scale workflow automation platforms, and regulatory compliance systems supporting healthcare organizations and other regulated industries. Mr. Thompson has also supported a multi-year federal government contract, providing software engineering, architecture, technical leadership and development of key software components.

"We are excited to welcome Brett as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of Wellgistics Health. 'Brett brings all of the key skillsets required to implement our new direct to consumer strategy centered on integrating the key back-end healthcare service aspects of the 'Health Lives Here' consumer app, including patient health records aggregations, telemedicine, diagnostic laboratory results, online pharmacy dispensing, wearables data tracking, data integration using artificial intelligence and tailored 'Compliance Coach' chatbot designed to improve adherence and enable "smart" remote patient monitoring and clinical trials."

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed corporate name change to DataMeds AI, Inc.; the proposed rebranding of the Company's Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services division as Corexa Health; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of such transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the proposed name change may not be approved by stockholders or otherwise completed; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; risks related to integrating multiple businesses, technologies and platforms; risks related to the development, commercialization, adoption, scalability and regulatory treatment of artificial intelligence, blockchain-enabled data management, telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device and digital health technologies; risks related to healthcare privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, data monetization and compliance with applicable healthcare, pharmacy, consumer protection, data protection and securities laws; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, dilution, outstanding securities, registration statements and ability to raise additional capital; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory, competitive and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence, technology and digital asset sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Wellgistics Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President ????

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

Wellgistics Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-appoints-brett-thompson-as-chief-technology-office-1191323