DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI's Corexa Pharmacy Launches Tollo Health's Tollovid and Galactovid

Launch targets acute viral infection and Long COVID markets through www.CorexaRx.com/Store

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI" or the "Company"), a Health IT company leveraging its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the compliant monetization of health data by market participants, today announced that its wholly-owned online pharmacy, Corexa Pharmacy (www.CorexaRx.com/store), has begun direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution of Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement, and Galactovid, a medical food for the dietary management of galectin-1 and galectin-3 associated viral infections,

Tollovid and Galactovid are marketed by Tollo Health, LLC ("Tollo Health"), a healthcare company focused on the commercialization of nutraceuticals that address specific mechanisms of action and health IT support tools to maximize patient outcomes. Corexa Health is DataMEDS' pharmacy-focused wholly-owned subsidiary. Corexa Health has entered into a pharmacy-focused distribution arrangement with Tollo Health to make its products available through its pharmacist-supported channels and through its own Corexa Pharmacy subsidiary. DataMeds AI has separately entered into a letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Tollo Health, a transaction that remains subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

"Long COVID is a devastating physical condition that has upended the lives of tens of millions of patients worldwide, including nearly twenty million patients in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic according to the NIH," said Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMeds AI. "The treatment market for Long COVID is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2023 to over $32.8 billion in 2031 according to Clearview Market Insights. We attribute this massive expected growth to the development of new protocols that combine existing biopharmaceutical drugs with supplements and medical foods to help patients manage their symptoms, along with growing awareness of Long COVID and its links to related diagnoses such as Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), and increasingly available diagnostic tools connecting biomarker patterns to chronic pathogen response."

"We also believe it is crucial to address acute viral infections, and our portfolio of products is expected to make a meaningful impact for patients as awareness grows," Mr. Commissiong added.

Tollovid is a dietary supplement formulated to support healthy immune function, with in vitro data indicating inhibition of 3CL protease activity associated with SARS-CoV-2. Galactovid is a medical food formulated for the dietary management of viral infections associated with galectin-1 and galectin-3 activity. Corexa Health Pharmacy's pharmacists have been trained to help patients make appropriate use of these products, which are available to select pharmacists through Corexa-affiliated distribution channels.

About Tollovid

Tollovid is an oral dietary supplement made from natural ingredients formulated to support healthy immune function and natural antiviral defense. In vitro functional assays indicate that Tollovid's ingredients bind to the active site of the 3CL protease associated with SARS-CoV-2, consistent with a supportive role following acute COVID-19 infection and in connection with Long COVID. Recommended use varies by intended purpose; consumers should refer to product labeling at www.mytollovid.com for complete usage information.

To purchase Tollovid, please visit www.CorexaRx.com/Store.

About Galactovid

Galactovid is a medical food for the dietary management of galectin-1 and galectin-3 associated viral infections. Galactovid is formulated to inhibit galectin-1 and galectin-3 proteins, which are associated with the immune response to and cellular entry of various viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, Herpes Simplex Virus-1, and Influenza A. Galactovid's ingredients are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and may be used alongside other natural antiviral products as part of a broader management plan for acute or chronic viral infections, including those associated with Long COVID.

To purchase Galactovid, please visit www.CorexaRx.com/Store.

About Tollo Health, LLC

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company developing and commercializing nature-based therapeutics, including Tollovid and Galactovid, alongside its Health Lives Here telehealth platform and TolloBio biologics development programs. Corexa Health Pharmacy, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health products under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC, and the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of that transaction; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Company's proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, including because the parties have not yet executed definitive agreements; the risk that the proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; risks related to integrating multiple businesses, technologies and platforms; risks related to the development, commercialization, adoption, scalability and regulatory treatment of artificial intelligence, blockchain-enabled data management, telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device and digital health technologies; risks related to the regulatory classification and marketing claims applicable to dietary supplements and medical foods, including Tollovid and Galactovid; risks related to healthcare privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, data monetization and compliance with applicable healthcare, pharmacy, consumer protection, data protection and securities laws; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, dilution, outstanding securities, registration statements and ability to raise additional capital; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory, competitive and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence, technology and digital asset sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ais-corexa-pharmacy-launches-tollo-healths-tollovidr-and-gal-1199496