DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI Expands License with DataVault AI for Data Driven Outcome Healthcare-focused Blockchain and Data Monetization License

Data monetization and real-world asset tokenization technologies licensed into the DataMeds AI's EinsteinRX Platform

Healthcare data represents 30%+ of global data assets growing by 36% per annum; DVLT and MEDS patented technology platforms designed to value, score and monetize healthcare data

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMEDS"), a Health IT company leveraging its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contacts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the generation, rationalization, intervention, transaction and monetization of health data and Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ('RWA') tokenization technologies, today announced that they have amended their definitive agreement with to expand its PharmacyChain blockchain-related technology licensing relationship beyond pharmaceutical distribution to include all unencumbered commercial healthcare, healthspan and wellness applications of Datavault AI's intellectual property.

The expansion of the license prior to the closing of the proposed multi-party business combination that will also include Scilex Holdings and EOS Technology Holdings' QOLPOM patent portfolio and the acquisition of controlling interest in Tollo Health from HealthBridge Advisors was completed now to allow for the initiation of the Health Lives Here app private launch to NFL Alumni Health members at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The QOLPOM behavioral healthcare patent portfolio being acquired was developed at La Frontera Arizona by the late Senator David T. Bradley and Dr. Dan Ranieri, and covers medical and pharmaceutical logistics, IoT population health, and remote patient monitoring with AI-driven behavioral health insights and interventions. DataMeds is acquiring the portfolio in concurrent transactions with EOS Technology Holdings and Scilex.

"Our business model depends on extracting greater value from the information we generate every day. Datavault AI's platform gives us confidence that we can transform data into a strategic asset for our future customers, not just for operational insights, but as a foundation for future commercial opportunities and customer acquisition strategies. We see this as the key step in modernizing how organizations think about data ownership and monetization in healthcare," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, said, "Extending our data monetization and tokenization platform into commercial healthcare, healthspan and wellness is a natural next step for patient-controlled data. DataMEDS gives us a focused path to put that technology to work so individuals have a say over how their own medical information is transacted."

Under the terms of the amended definitive agreement, Datavault AI will receive common shares representing approximately 19.9% of DataMEDS common stock upon closing of the previously disclosed related transactions with Scilex Holding Company, EOS Technology Holdings, Inc. and HealthBridge Advisors, LLC, instead of preferred shares. The amendment was made to issue common shares in place of preferred shares to optimize the transaction for tax purposes. The share issuance remains subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, including the acquisition of two QOLPOM intellectual property portfolios from EOS Technology Holdings and the acquisition of a controlling interest in Tollo Health LLC from HighBridge Advisors. The value of the share issuance to Datavault AI is expected to be categorized as revenue upon the common share issuance.

DataMEDS, formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., announced on July 21, 2026, that it had completed its corporate name change, and stated that trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'MEDS' began on July 22, 2026. DataMEDS is issuing a dividend of 50 Dream Bowl Meme Coin tokens for each share of DataMEDS common stock owned as of the August 7, 2026 record date, that is subject to change at DataMEDS' sole discretion.

The expanded relationship is intended to extend Datavault AI's data monetization and real-world asset tokenization technologies into the DataMEDS healthcare data environment, supporting patient-controlled health data access and data-transaction models across pharmacy, medical, laboratory and wearables settings. This comes as healthcare data-already representing approximately 30% of the world's data volume and growing at an estimated 36% annually-creates substantial opportunities for patient-controlled monetization and real-world asset tokenization within a global health and wellness market exceeding $7 trillion. The companies executed the amended agreement ahead of completing the remaining closing conditions in order to accelerate operational execution, including access to Datavault AI's technology relationships.

According to SNS Insider, the U.S. blockchain in healthcare market was valued at $7.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $595.31 billion by 2032, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.5% (see Datavault AI's November 25, 2025 PharmacyChain license announcement). According to Market Research Future, the global drone-enabled medical supplies pickup and delivery market was valued at $430 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.20%. According to Grand View Research, the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is expected to grow from $66 billion in 2025 to $185 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 12.4%, with skeletal muscle loss documented as a key side effect of GLP-1 therapies and a primary target indication for Tollo Health's proprietary supplement portfolio. According to market research firm Nova1 Advisor, the U.S. telemedicine market size was $41.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $188.05 billion by 2035, representing an expected CAGR of 16.3%.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here Mobile application and Tollo Health.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai. Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.

Industry and Market Data

This press release contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including data regarding the volume and growth of healthcare data and the size of the global wellness economy. Healthcare data volume and growth figures are attributed to L.E.K. Consulting, which has estimated that the healthcare industry generates approximately 30% of the world's data volume and projected a compound annual growth rate of 36% for healthcare data through 2025. Global wellness economy figures are attributed to the Global Wellness Institute, Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025, which measured the global wellness economy at $6.8 trillion in 2024 and projects $7.4 trillion for 2025. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties, and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information. We have not independently verified this third-party information, and neither we nor any third party makes any representation as to its accuracy or completeness.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of the Company's data technology licensing relationship with DataMeds AI, Inc. pursuant to an amended definitive agreement; the Company's anticipated receipt of common shares representing approximately 19.9% of DataMeds common stock upon and subject to completion of the related transactions; the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of those transactions, including the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, the acquisition of the QOLPOM intellectual property portfolios and of a controlling interest in Tollo Health LLC, and the receipt of any required approvals, including any stockholder approvals; the expected accounting treatment and characterization of the share issuance; and the anticipated benefits of the licensed technologies and the expanded relationship, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Datavault AI and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the related transactions may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions, required approvals or any stockholder approvals may not be satisfied or obtained; the risk that the amended definitive agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms; the risk that the Company may not receive the anticipated equity, or may receive a different amount or a different class of securities; the risk that the expected accounting or tax treatment of the share issuance is not obtained; risks relating to the integration and commercialization of licensed technologies in healthcare, pharmacy and health-data settings; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets and to health data; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Datavault AI Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

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DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President ????

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-expands-license-with-datavault-ai-for-data-driven-outcome-1197984