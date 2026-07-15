TFS Financial: Travelers Financial Solutions Announces Partnership With SCHWING America to Expand White-Label Equipment Financing Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Travelers Financial Solutions (TFS Financial), a leading provider of white-labeled financing services for OEMs, dealers, and equipment providers, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with SCHWING America to provide white-label equipment financing solutions to the concrete pumping sector.

Through this relationship, TFS Financial will provide financing solutions for SCHWING's complete equipment portfolio, including used concrete pumps and new trailer-mounted concrete pumps. The program is designed to accommodate a variety of credit profiles and transaction structures, helping customers secure the equipment they need while preserving capital and maintaining operational flexibility.

The partnership introduces an additional financing channel for customers seeking new truck-mounted concrete pumps, offering expanded financing options to SCHWING's existing manufacturer-backed programs.

"This partnership allows us to better serve concrete contractors by expanding financing options for both new and used equipment categories," said Aaron Case, president of Travelers Financial Solutions. "SCHWING America's reputation for quality and performance makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow our presence in the concrete pumping space."

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive ?nance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, marketplaces, and ?nancial companies looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfs?nancial.com.

About SCHWING America

SCHWING America is a member of the SCHWING Group, a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and distributor of premium concrete production and handling equipment. SCHWING, committed to supporting its customers' success, excels in producing high-quality concrete equipment used in even the most demanding construction applications, through innovative engineering, premier manufacturing, and optimum after-sales support. SCHWING America, located in St. Paul, Minnesota, offers industry-leading concrete pumps, conveyors, and genuine parts for distribution in North and Latin America.

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SOURCE: TFS Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/travelers-financial-solutions-announces-partnership-with-schwing-ame-1191250