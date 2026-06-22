Travelers Financial Group: TFS Financial Launches "Equipment Financing Powered by TFS" Program for WEX Customers

WEX trucking and transportation customers can secure competitive rates and full-spectrum financing through TFS

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / TFS Financial (TFS) today announced the launch of "Equipment Financing Powered by TFS," a new program developed specifically for WEX (NYSE:WEX), a global leader in intelligent payment solutions. The program will provide WEX Over-the-Road customers with access to equipment financing directly through TFS, one of North America's most innovative and fast-growing independent financial solutions providers. The program is designed to help trucking and transportation businesses secure the capital they need to accelerate growth via a more straightforward process than traditional bank loans.

TFS Financial's Multi-Lender Platform utilizes the company's proprietary Match Engine Technology to connect borrowers with optimal financing providers based on credit, desired asset, term, and other factors. The result is support for a broad range of credit profiles and a process that is significantly faster and easier than traditional bank lending.

"WEX is a globally respected platform that shares our focus on operational efficiency and customer experience," said Aaron Case, president of TFS. "With this program, we're enabling WEX customers to access capital through a modern, technology-enabled financing experience that helps them quickly acquire the equipment they need to grow their businesses. We're excited to build a scalable program that delivers real value to WEX customers and partners."

For more than 40 years, WEX has served long-haul trucking and transportation fleets, providing fuel management, payments, billing, and compliance solutions. Through its trusted closed-loop network and technology platform, WEX delivers the data integrity and real-time visibility carriers need to help block unauthorized spend at the pump, automate back-office work, and protect margins with fuel savings. WEX acts as a strategic partner aligned with the evolving realities of transportation fleets, making it uniquely equipped to collaborate on solutions that give carriers the speed, clarity, and control to keep their businesses moving forward.

"WEX is focused on helping fleets operate with greater visibility, control, and financial flexibility as they grow," said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager, Fleet, at WEX. "Our agreement with TFS Financial expands the resources available to customers by providing a more streamlined path to equipment financing, helping them make confident decisions and keep their businesses moving forward."

For more information about the Equipment Financing Powered by TFS program, visit https://www.tfsequipmentfinancing.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive ?nance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, marketplaces, and ?nancial companies looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfs?nancial.com

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SOURCE: Travelers Financial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tfs-financial-launches-%22equipment-financing-powered-by-tfs%22-program-1180078