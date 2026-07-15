Century Lithium Corp.: Century Lithium Reports Lithium Metal From Angel Island Demonstrated In Battery Cells Under U.S. Army Sbir Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that lithium carbonate produced from its 100% owned Angel Island Lithium Project in Nevada, USA ("Angel Island") was successfully converted into lithium metal using Alpha-En Corporation's ("Alpha-En") proprietary extraction and electrodeposition process and incorporated into cylindrical cells manufactured by EaglePicher Technologies ("EaglePicher"). This work was supported by funding from the US Army Small Business Innovation Research ("Army SBIR") program, which aims to accelerate the development of innovative technologies critical to national defense.

"Alpha-En has done outstanding work converting lithium carbonate from Angel Island into high-purity lithium metal, which was then incorporated by EaglePicher in cells tested under the U.S. Army SBIR program," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "The results from this first phase program are important for Century Lithium and further highlight Angel Island as a quality domestic source of lithium."

The lithium metal anodes produced from Angel Island lithium carbonate by Alpha-En met EaglePicher's performance specifications and were integrated into EaglePicher's cylindrical cells for testing. Initial discharge results demonstrated higher operating voltages and improved power performance compared to the control cells, key attributes for demanding defense applications which require lightweight, high-energy, and high-power battery systems.

"This Army SBIR-supported effort demonstrates that high-performance lithium metal anodes can be manufactured directly from US-sourced lithium resources," said Landon Oakes, Chief Technology Officer of Alpha-En. "By integrating domestic raw materials with our membrane extraction and electrodeposition platform, we are establishing a secure, vertically integrated pathway for next-generation battery anodes that reduces reliance on foreign supply chains."

This successful demonstration represents a significant step toward strengthening the domestic defense battery supply chain. By connecting US-based lithium resources, advanced lithium metal manufacturing, and domestic cell fabrication, the collaboration supports the US Army's objective of securing critical mineral independence while advancing high-performance battery technologies for future defense systems.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Todd S. Fayram, MMSA-QP, Chief Technical Officer of Century Lithium, a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The content in this news release has been approved by all parties mentioned.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.