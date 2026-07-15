enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Highlights Newly Issued U.S. Patent Strengthening Competitive Position Ahead of Historic Pivotal Trial in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment

CEO Explains How Broad Patent Protection, Combined with First-Ever FDA IDE Approval, Positions enVVe to Own a Multi-Billion-Dollar Venous Disease Market

Watch the "What This Means" video here

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.

As part of the segment, Mr. Berman discussed the Company's recent news announcing the issuance of the first U.S. Patent covering the company's enVVe system, further expanding its intellectual property portfolio and laying the groundwork to dominate the large and untapped replacement venous valve market.

"Receiving a foundational U.S. patent while simultaneously advancing the first FDA-approved pivotal trial for a non-surgical replacement venous valve are both important fundamental parts of our strategy to build shareholder value," said Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "In this discussion, we explain why we believe these milestones significantly strengthen our long-term competitive position, reinforce the barriers to entry around our technology, and position the Company to pursue what we believe is a substantial commercial opportunity. We encourage investors to watch the segment to better understand why we believe enVVe has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for deep chronic venous insufficiency."

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring enVVeno Medical is now available here.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medical-highlights-newly-issued-u.s.-patent-strengthening-competitive-positio-1191145