Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announces it has closed its previously announced inaugural private placement offering (the "Offering") of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes were issued at par under a trust indenture and are direct senior unsecured obligations of WELL and rank equally in right of payment with all other present and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company.

"With this offering now closed, we have the capital in hand to retire our December 2026 convertible debentures and move forward with a cleaner, more flexible balance sheet," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "We are grateful for the support we received from the Canadian institutional fixed income community, and we look forward to putting this financing to work behind our growth strategy."

As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds to fully repay its convertible debentures maturing December 2026 and for general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets acted as lead bookrunner for the Offering, with RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, J.P. Morgan and TD Securities acting as joint bookrunners, Scotiabank acting as co-lead manager, and CIBC Capital Markets and ATB Cormark Capital Markets acting as co-managers.

The Notes were offered in each of the provinces of Canada on a private placement basis. The Notes were not qualified for distribution to the public or registered under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-Looking Information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information, and the Forward-Looking Information is not a guarantee of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information is qualified in its entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: adverse market conditions and the ability to complete acquisitions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; continued patient and consumer demand for WELL's products and services; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL; and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305245

Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.