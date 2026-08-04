WELL appoints accomplished legal and business executive Loreto Grimaldi as Chief Legal Officer to lead legal, compliance, governance, risk management and M&A activities across the organization.

Seasoned technology and digital transformation leader Kaytek Przybylski joins WELL as Chief Digital & Information Officer to lead enterprise technology, digital transformation, data, AI, and cybersecurity and technology shared services strategy.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the appointments of Loreto Grimaldi as Chief Legal Officer ("CLO") and Kaytek Przybylski as Chief Digital & Information Officer ("CDIO"). These appointments further strengthen WELL's executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale Canada's largest outpatient healthcare platform powered by software and AI.

Mr. Grimaldi is a seasoned legal and business executive with more than 25 years of experience leading legal, governance and M&A functions across public and private enterprises. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Tricor Automotive Group, following his tenure as Chief Legal and Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, Mr. Grimaldi held senior executive positions at ECN Capital Corp., Waste Connections, Inc., MedAvail Technologies Inc. and Symcor Inc. Throughout his career, he has advised boards of directors and executive leadership teams on complex transactions, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity and business transformation. He holds a Juris Doctor from Western University, an MBA and BBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Przybylski is a seasoned technology and digital transformation executive with more than 25 years of experience helping organizations accelerate growth through innovation in data, technology, and artificial intelligence. Prior to joining WELL, he served as Chief Digital Officer at Lantern, advising organizations on digital leadership. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Data & Technology Officer at LifeWorks, where he led the modernization of its technology products and platforms, data capabilities and operations, contributing to its successful acquisition by TELUS in 2022. Earlier in his career, Mr. Przybylski spent 16 years with Avanade, the Accenture and Microsoft joint venture, where he held senior leadership roles leading large-scale cloud, technology and digital transformation initiatives. He holds degrees in Software Engineering and Commerce from the University of Toronto.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Loreto and Kaytek to WELL's executive leadership team. Loreto brings exceptional expertise in public company governance, legal strategy, enterprise risk management and M&A, while Kaytek contributes decades of experience leading enterprise technology modernization, AI adoption and digital transformation. As WELL continues to expand Canada's leading technology-enabled healthcare platform, their complementary experience will strengthen our ability to scale responsibly, accelerate innovation, enhance our governance framework and continue building the infrastructure that powers modern healthcare."

Mr. Grimaldi commented, "I am excited to join WELL at such a dynamic stage of its growth and evolution. WELL has established itself as Canada's leading outpatient healthcare platform with a clear mission to build the infrastructure that powers modern healthcare delivery at scale. I look forward to partnering with Hamed and the leadership team to strengthen WELL's legal and governance framework, support its disciplined M&A strategy, and help the Company execute on its long-term growth objectives."

Mr. Przybylski commented, "I am thrilled to join WELL at such an exciting point in its evolution. WELL has built one of the most unique healthcare technology platforms in North America by combining care delivery, software, data and AI. I look forward to helping accelerate WELL's enterprise technology strategy, digital transformation initiatives and AI capabilities to create even greater value for clinicians, patients and shareholders."

As Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Grimaldi will oversee WELL's legal, compliance, corporate governance, privacy, regulatory affairs, enterprise risk management and M&A functions. As Chief Digital & Information Officer, Mr. Przybylski will lead WELL's enterprise technology strategy, digital transformation, data and AI platforms, cybersecurity and shared technology services, supporting the Company's growth and innovation strategies.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.