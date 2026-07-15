Fluence Retains Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier Status in S&P Global Energy 2026 Cleantech List

Consecutive-year recognition on elite cleantech list highlights Fluence's strong market presence, bankability, and manufacturing excellence

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced it has retained Tier 1 energy storage supplier status in the S&P Global Energy 2026 List of Tier 1 Cleantech Companies. Fluence has achieved this designation every year since the list's inception in 2025.

To earn a Tier 1 ranking, companies must demonstrate exceptional performance across operational and sustainability practices, and financial resilience. This annual tiering system offers transparency and confidence to hyperscalers, developers, offtakers, and financial institutions seeking highly reliable and bankable cleantech partners.

"Being recognized by S&P Global Energy as a Tier 1 storage supplier for the second year running is a powerful validation of our continued market leadership and robust financial foundation," said Julian Nebreda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fluence. "This distinction reinforces the trust our customers and partners place in our operational excellence and our relentless drive to deliver scalable energy storage solutions. It is a testament to the hard work of our global team as we help transform the way we power our world."

As grids evolve, energy storage has become a critical enabler of flexibility, allowing operators to dynamically balance supply and demand. Fluence is committed to delivering enduring value and minimizing risk for its customers through advanced battery energy storage system solutions, proven safety leadership, and dedicated, long-term partnerships. By providing robust technology combined with comprehensive services and advanced software, Fluence helps asset owners maximize the reliability, performance, and financial returns of their energy storage investments over the long term.

About Fluence??

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of Fluence and its energy storage systems and impact on customers and general industry and statements regarding beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact?

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications?

Email: shayla.ebsen@fluenceenergy.com ?