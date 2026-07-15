Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Release Updated Economic Impact Data for Bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando

Dreamers' MLB initiative will add more than 38,000 jobs during stadium construction phase and in excess of 52,000 permanent jobs with economic impact to Orange County projected to exceed $72 billion over 30 years

Projected community benefits include plans to use team and stadium revenue to directly contribute to transportation and workforce housing initiatives in addition to building lighted youth baseball and softball fields throughout the county

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC ("Orlando Dreamers" or "Dreamers") announced today that it received updated economic impact data from JLL, the major independent consulting firm that completed the Dreamers' initial study in 2023. Key components of the updated study indicate that bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando and playing in the Dreamers' designed stadium, along with other planned construction on the site, will generate for Orange County:

In excess of 38,000 jobs during the construction phase

More than 52,000 permanent jobs

Economic impact over 30 years of more than $72 billion

An average of an additional $32 million of annual Tourist Development Tax ("TDT") revenues

Beyond creating jobs and economic opportunity, the project's more than $72 billion in projected economic activity will strengthen Orange County's tax base, generate significant new public revenues, support local businesses, and provide additional resources to invest in transportation, workforce housing, public safety, parks, and other community priorities that improve the quality of life for every resident.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer and Orlando Dreamers Major League Baseball Ambassador Barry Larkin said, "Orange County has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to step up to the plate and attract an MLB franchise. The Dreamers are financially ready from our side, having in place in excess of $2 billion combined for team acquisition and stadium financing. Now we need our local elected officials to make a statement to Major League Baseball that Orlando is ready to be a Major League city."

Jim Schnorf, who co-founded the Orlando Dreamers with the late Pat Williams, echoed Larkin's enthusiasm concerning the Dreamers' recent progress. According to Schnorf, "In addition to providing unparalleled job creation and economic impact in Orange County, this project will allow us to continue to be extremely active in the community, specifically by working with local officials to use team and stadium revenue to directly contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to transportation and workforce housing initiatives. In addition, we plan to build lighted youth baseball and softball fields throughout the county.

"The Dreamers will pay for the substantial majority of construction costs for a stadium Orange County gets to own. We are confident that using TDT funds towards the construction of our stadium will generate by far the highest return on investment for Orange County."

The Dreamers have diligently and thoughtfully advanced stadium design and surrounding development plans over recent months. Since the prior study three years ago, the Dreamers have been able to provide a significant amount of additional detail concerning projected non-baseball-related events and supplemental construction beyond the 45,000-seat domed stadium on the proposed 35.5 acre site at the intersection of International Drive and State Road 528.

Updated renderings for the proposed state-of-the-art domed stadium will be shared this summer. The Dreamers will provide further details to the upcoming Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force that will review and make recommendations on use of future TDT revenues. The Task Force's first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Orlando is the #15 media market in the country, having passed Miami, Denver, and Minneapolis-St. Paul in recent years. It is anticipated that Orlando will pass Detroit soon to become the #14 media market, the largest without an MLB team. Meanwhile, tourism continues to surge, including meaningfully increased travel resulting from the 2025 opening of the Epic Universe theme park located a short distance from the Dreamers' preferred stadium site. The Orlando metro area, the most-visited destination in North America, welcomed almost 80 million tourists in 2025, and revenues from the Tourist Development Tax have set records for the most recent 14 consecutive months.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. Updates can be found at www.OrlandoDreamers.com and more information can be found at OrlandoDreamersTeamShop.com.

Contact

Andrew Herdliska

Orlando Dreamers

Andrew@OrlandoDreamers.com

SOURCE: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/orlando-dreamers-release-updated-economic-impact-data-for-bringing-1191337