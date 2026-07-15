Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) (FSE: R74) is pleased to report drill results from its Boston Mine Project in northeastern Nevada, confirming the continuation of high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization beneath the historic underground workings. Seven drill holes were completed testing surface showings and high grade underground samples from the upper level of the mine.

Results include 5 ft. of 2.86g/t Au, 84.7g.t Ag, 2.67% Cu (6.39% CuEq) in a broader zone of 45 ft. of 1.73g/t Au, 34.7g/t Ag, and 1.14% Cu (3.25% CuEq) in drill hole BM21-01 and significant intercepts in step out drilling along the trend of underground development, as described below.

The Boston Mine Project hosts a compelling combination of historical production, underground development, strong geophysical targets and extensive exploration upside in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Masivo CEO David Coburn stated:

"These drill results are an important step in demonstrating that the historic Boston Mine represents more than a small, isolated occurrence. The drilling has confirmed the continuation of high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization beneath the historic workings while also supporting our belief that the mineralized system extends well beyond the original mine. We believe we are still in the early stages of unlocking the potential of what could prove to be a significant mineralized district."

BOSTON MINE HIGHLIGHTS

The historic Boston Mine was developed with a 190 ft. shaft and underground workings on two levels at 90 and 190 ft., and produced high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization from both levels. Historic reports describe shipments with grades up to 6.8% Cu, 226 g/t Ag and 9 g/t Au. More recent channel sampling of the upper mine level has returned values up to 35.5g/t Au, 37.4g/t Ag, and 1.14% Cu. The lower mine level has not been accessed, and the first drilling program was directed at testing mineralization between the upper mine level and the lower mine level, as well as induced polarization anomalies adjacent to the mine development.

Results of the recent drill program and underground sampling are described and shown in the longitudinal section, plan view and tables below.

DRILLING DETAILS

BM21-01 was an undercut approximately 20 m below the mineralization exposed in the upper level adit. The hole returned two mineralized horizons shown below:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_001full.jpg

See News Release on March 16, 2023

BM22-02 was an undercut of BM21-01 and returned two zones of mineralization shown below:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_002full.jpg

BM24-03 was an approximate 35m step out south of BM21-01 and returned:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_003full.jpg

BM24-04 was drilled about 50 m south of mineralization in the Boston mine, 20 m south of the Boston Mine shaft and was a 20 m undercut of mineralization in a trench that returned 3 m of 1.95 g/t Au 52.5 g/t Ag and 2.4% Cu. BM24-04 returned the following:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_004full.jpg

BMIP-24-03 was a test of an IP anomaly about 100 m west of the Boston Mine mineralization and returned:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_005full.jpg

*Reported intervals are drilled thickness.

**Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") is reported to express the aggregate in-situ value of copper, gold and silver as a percentage copper grade. CuEq incorporates assumed metallurgical recoveries and is not a proxy for, nor evidence of, economic value. CuEq (%) = ((Cu grade (%) / 100 × 0.9 (recovery) × 2204.6 × US$4.50) + (Au grade (g/t) × 0.9 (recovery) / 31.1035 × US$3,600) + (Ag grade (g/t) × 0.9 (recovery) / 31.1035 × US$40)) / (2204.6 × 0.01 × US$4.50). Assumptions: metal prices of US$4.50/lb Cu, US$3,600/oz Au, US$40/oz Ag; recoveries of 90% for Cu, Au and Ag.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_006full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/305253_949ef85024418be8_007full.jpg

The other two holes BMIP-01 and BMIP-02 tested IP anomalies 70 and 130 m southeast of the Boston Mine and intercepted favorable calc silicate alteration but no visible mineralization and were not sampled.

An evaluation of historic surface sampling and recent drilling by Masivo indicates mineralization extending for 70 m along strike and drill intercepts 50 m below surface showings and 30 m below high grade channel samples in the Boston Mine upper level. Mineralization remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. In addition to drilling to expand mineralization encountered in the past drill program, consideration should be given to access and sample development on the lower mine level. The developer reported that development on that level was in good grade ore and progressing toward the thicker, higher grade material exposed in the upper level adit and encountered in drill hole BM21-1.

Historical underground sampling, trenching and geophysical surveys suggest the potential for multiple mineralized structures extending beyond existing workings indicating targets for further exploration drilling.

As part of its ongoing evaluation of the district, Masivo continues to compile and integrate historical mining, drilling, geophysical and geological information to prioritize future drill targets across the broader project area.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND HISTORIC DATA

The historical results disclosed in this news release have not been independently verified by Masivo Silver Corp. and should not be relied upon as an indication of future exploration success. The Company considers these results historical in nature. Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects and has approved this news release.

STOCK OPTON GRANT

The company announces that it will grant up to 4,000,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. subject to regulatory approval and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT MASIVO SILVER CORP.

Masivo Silver Corp. is a junior silver and gold exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305253

Source: Masivo Silver Corp.