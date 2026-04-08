Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) (FSE: R74) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase I diamond drilling program at the Cerro Colorado Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The Company reports that Hole CC-26-001 has been successfully completed and extended beyond its original planned depth, intersecting a significant interval of what looks to be visible mineralization that is hosted within thick quartz veinlets and disseminations, consisting of what looks to be pyrite, honey-colored sphalerite, freibergite, galena, and minor chalcopyrite, Masivo notes that visual observations of mineralization are not a substitute for laboratory assays, and all samples will be submitted for analysis and results will be reported once received, reviewed, and verified.

Hole CC-26-001 intersected a mineralized zone from approximately 213.60 meters to 248.70 meters, totaling 35.10 meters, characterized by strong sericite-smectite alteration and sulfide mineralization.

The drill program is progressing well, with the second hole CC-26-002 currently underway and having reached a depth of approximately 180 meters.

The technical team, led by Jorge Rafael Gallardo, Senior Geologist, made the decision to extend Hole CC-26-001 due to the continued presence of what looks to be visible mineralization in the core.

"Completing and extending the first Hole, which ended in visible mineralization, is a strong indicator of the potential scale of the system at Cerro Colorado," stated David G. Coburn, CEO of Masivo Silver Corp. "We are encouraged by the alteration, sulfide assemblage, and continuity observed, and we look forward to advancing the program."

About Masivo Silver Corp.

Masivo Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious- and base-metal projects in Mexico and Nevada (USA). The Company's current portfolio includes the Cerro Colorado Property in Sonora, Mexico, and the Boston Mine Project in Nevada. The Company's processing facility located in Nayarit is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. For additional information, please visit www.masivosilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Masivo Silver Corp.'s expectations, estimates, and future plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David Coburn" Chief Executive Officer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291663

Source: Masivo Silver Corp.