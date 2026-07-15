Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Expands Commercial Banking Presence With New Westchester County Office

RYE BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the opening of a Commercial Lending Representative Office in Rye Brook, New York, expanding the Bank's presence into Westchester County and demonstrating its commitment to serving one of the region's most dynamic business communities.
The new office will provide businesses throughout Westchester County with local access to experienced commercial bankers and a full suite of relationship-focused lending solutions, including commercial real estate financing, construction loans, equipment financing and commercial lines of credit.
"Opening our Westchester office represents another important step in Rhinebeck Bank's long-term growth strategy," said Michael Vitale, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. "Westchester is home to a vibrant and diverse business community, and we're excited to bring our relationship-driven approach to commercial banking to this market. Our experienced team is committed to helping local businesses grow by providing responsive decision-making, customized financial solutions and exceptional service."
"Westchester County represents a natural extension of Rhinebeck Bank's existing footprint and long-term growth strategy. The new office enhances the Bank's ability to serve privately owned businesses across one of the Northeast's strongest commercial corridors while maintaining its community banking approach," Vitale added.
As part of this expansion, the Bank will add two commercial lending professionals to its Westchester County office:
Ryan Muller - Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender:
Ryan Flynn - Vice President, Commercial Lender:
"Ryan and Ryan each bring outstanding commercial banking experience, deep market knowledge and a genuine commitment to client relationships," Vitale said. "Their expertise positions us well as we continue expanding our presence and serving businesses throughout Westchester County."
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About Rhinebeck Bank
Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.
CONTACT:
Matthew Smith
President & CEO
(845) 454-8555
msmith@rhinebeckbank.com
SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-expands-commercial-banking-presence-with-new-westches-1191647