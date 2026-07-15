Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Expands Commercial Banking Presence With New Westchester County Office

RYE BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the opening of a Commercial Lending Representative Office in Rye Brook, New York, expanding the Bank's presence into Westchester County and demonstrating its commitment to serving one of the region's most dynamic business communities.

The new office will provide businesses throughout Westchester County with local access to experienced commercial bankers and a full suite of relationship-focused lending solutions, including commercial real estate financing, construction loans, equipment financing and commercial lines of credit.

"Opening our Westchester office represents another important step in Rhinebeck Bank's long-term growth strategy," said Michael Vitale, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. "Westchester is home to a vibrant and diverse business community, and we're excited to bring our relationship-driven approach to commercial banking to this market. Our experienced team is committed to helping local businesses grow by providing responsive decision-making, customized financial solutions and exceptional service."

"Westchester County represents a natural extension of Rhinebeck Bank's existing footprint and long-term growth strategy. The new office enhances the Bank's ability to serve privately owned businesses across one of the Northeast's strongest commercial corridors while maintaining its community banking approach," Vitale added.

As part of this expansion, the Bank will add two commercial lending professionals to its Westchester County office:

Ryan Muller - Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender:

Muller brings more than 15 years of commercial banking experience serving middle-market businesses throughout the Hudson Valley and Westchester County. Most recently, he served as a commercial lender at Orange Bank & Trust. He is a graduate of Siena University and actively volunteers with Feeding Westchester. Ryan Flynn - Vice President, Commercial Lender:

Flynn brings more than 16 years of banking experience serving businesses throughout the Hudson Valley and Westchester County. Throughout his career, he has developed expertise in commercial lending, portfolio management, underwriting, and relationship management, helping businesses secure financing solutions that support their growth and long-term success. Prior to joining Rhinebeck Bank, Flynn served as a commercial lender at Webster Bank and previously held portfolio management and underwriting roles at Sterling National Bank and Hudson Valley Bank. A graduate of Manhattan University, Flynn is recognized for his client-focused approach and commitment to building lasting business relationships.

"Ryan and Ryan each bring outstanding commercial banking experience, deep market knowledge and a genuine commitment to client relationships," Vitale said. "Their expertise positions us well as we continue expanding our presence and serving businesses throughout Westchester County."

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About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.

CONTACT:

Matthew Smith

President & CEO

(845) 454-8555

msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-expands-commercial-banking-presence-with-new-westches-1191647