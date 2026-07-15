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WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.07.26 | 21:59
70,70 US-Dollar
-0,92 % -0,66
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 22:26 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) will report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

A conference call will follow at 11:00a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website: https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop
Loar Holdings Inc. Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/loar-holdings-inc.-announces-date-and-time-for-second-quarter-2026-earnings-a-1191428

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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